GTA 4 weapon cheats for PC

GTA 4 is the first game that was released in the HD Universe. The story of Niko Bellic was one that gave players chills, and the title was the most detailed open-world ones when it was released.

GTA 4 exposed the world to many new features never seen before in a GTA title, such as the cover-taking system and the cell phone. Players could use cell phones to receive calls, make calls, and enter cheats in-game.

Cheats are what make the Grand Theft Auto series as fun as they are, and users have enjoyed this feature ever since it was introduced in the original GTA game. Cheats let players do many things, such as spawning vehicles, getting guns, changing the weather, and getting health. The weapons cheat is the most useful in almost all GTA games.

There are many guns and weapons in GTA 4 that gamers can use to eliminate their enemies, and each cheat gives them a set of guns, much like GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Unlike older GTA titles, where players would get three weapon sets in each game, GTA 4 only featured two weapon sets.

Weapons cheats for GTA 4 PC

Using cheats in GTA 4 has a different system compared to the other GTA titles. To activate a cheat in this game, players need to use their phones.

Each cheat in GTA 4 is a phone number that gamers can type in and activate. They need to open the phone menu, enter the number of the code, and press the call button for it to trigger.

Weapons 1

To activate the weapons one cheat, users need to dial the phone number 486-555-0150 into their phones. Once dialed and called, they will receive the weapon set 1, including weapons like the Knife, Molotovs, Pistol, Pump Shotgun, Micro SMG, Assault Rifle, Combat Sniper, RPG.

Weapons 2

To activate the weapons two cheat, players need to dial the phone number 486-555-0100 into their phones. Once dialed and called, they will receive the weapons set 2, which includes weapons like the Baseball Bat, Grenades, Combat Pistol, Combat Shotgun, SMG, Carbine Rifle, Combat Sniper, RPG.

Edited by Ravi Iyer