List of all GTA 5 car cheat codes for PC

Since the beginning of the GTA franchise, Rockstar has added a series of secret codes to every entry in the franchise.

These cheat codes have become a staple of the GTA franchise, with many players using them to have fun in the open world and get through missions. GTA 5, the latest entry in the franchise, also has an extensive list of cheat codes that players can use to their advantage.

Here is a list of all the car cheat codes in GTA 5.

GTA 5 car cheat codes for PC

1) Code: COMET

This cheat code spawns a comet sportscar. The Comet is a two-door sports vehicle that is known for its speed and handling.

The car's paintjob can be changed by reactivating the cheat.

2) Code: SNOWDAY

The slidey cars cheat makes all the roads in the game slippery like ice. This complicates handling vehicles, so if players want the extra challenge they can use this cheat during chases.

3) Code: FLOATER

The moon gravity cheat lowers the gravity of the game world, making all cars feel more "floaty". This cheat affects the handling of all vehicles in the game and can be used for stunts.

4) Code: RAPIDGT

This cheat spawns the Rapid GT coupe at the player's location. The Rapid GT is another sports car that is known for its speed and handling. It is also a two seater just like the Comet.

There isn't that big of a difference between these two sportscars.

5) Code: DEATHCAR

This muscle car can be spawned after completing the random event associated with it. The random event takes place in Sandy Shores where the player is attacked by two trucks full of gunmen.

The Duke O'Death is an incredibly strong muscle car with armored windows. The two seater also has a light strip on the roof along with the headlights.

