List of all GTA 5 cheats for PS4 and Xbox One (February 2022)

Using cheats in a GTA game has become sort of a ritual for longtime fans of the series. Cheat codes have been an iconic part of the series since the very first GTA game. Many fans believe that the original GTA Trilogy had the best cheats in the series.

The 3D Universe Trilogy only used conventional text-based (PC only) and controller-input cheats. This was changed in GTA 4, which only used phone numbers that had to be dialed to activate them.

GTA 5 is the only HD Universe game to have conventional cheats as well as mobile phone cheats. This article contains all cheats for GTA 5 on the PS4 and Xbox One.

GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One and PS4 as of February 2022

Players can find a list of all the cheats for the game for PS4 and Xbox One consoles. The Xbox One cheats can also be entered on PCs with a controller.

Vehicle cheats in GTA 5

Spawn Trashmaster

PS4: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, D-Pad left, D-Pad left, R1, L1, Circle, D-Pad right

Xbox One: B, RB, B, RB, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, B, D-Pad Right

Spawn Stretch

PS4: R2, D-Pad right, L2, D-Pad left, D-Pad left, R1, L1, Circle, D-Pad right

Xbox One: RT, D-Pad Right, LT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, B, D-Pad Right

Spawn Mallard

PS4: Circle, D-Pad right, L1, L2, D-Pad left, R1, L1, L1, D-Pad Left, D-Pad left, X, Triangle

Xbox One: B, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, LB, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, A, Y

Spawn Sanchez

PS4: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Comet

PS4: R1, Circle, R2, D-Pad right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox One: RB, B, RT, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper

PS4: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox One: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Caddy

PS4: Circle, L1, D-Pad left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox One: B, LB, D-Pad Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Duster

PS4: D-Pad right, D-Pad left, R1, R1, R1, D-Pad left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Xbox One: D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, RB, RB, RB, D-Pad Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn Rapid GT

PS4: R2, L1, Circle, D-Pad right, L1, R1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, Circle, R2

Xbox One: RT, LB, B, D-Pad Right, LB, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, B, RT

Spawn PCJ-600

PS4: R1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, Square, D-Pad right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One: RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, X, D-Pad Right, LT, LB, LB

Player Cheats/Effects in GTA 5

Give Parachute

PS4: D-Pad left, D-Pad right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, L1

Xbox One: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, LB

Raise Wanted Level

PS4: R1, R1, Circle, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right

Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right

Lower Wanted Level

PS4: R1, R1, Circle, R2, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad left

Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left

Explosive Melee Attacks

PS4: D-Pad right, D-Pad left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Xbox One: D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Drunk Mode

PS4: Triangle, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, Square, Circle, D-Pad left

Xbox One: Y, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, X, B, D-Pad Left

Fast Running

PS4: Triangle, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox One: Y, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LT, LB, X

Change weather

PS4: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox One: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Slidey Cars

PS4: Triangle, R1, R1, D-Pad left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox One: Y, RB, RB, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion

PS4: Triangle, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, Square, R2, R1

Xbox One: Y, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, X, RT, RB

Slow Motion Aiming

PS4: N/A

Xbox One: X, LT, RB, Y, D-Pad Left, X, LT, D-Pad Right, A

Recharge Special Ability

PS4: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, X

Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A

Skyfall

PS4: L1, L2, R1, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, L1, L2, R1, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right

Xbox One: LB, LT, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right

Invincibility

PS4: D-Pad right, X, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, R1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, X, Triangle

Xbox One: D-Pad Right, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y

Low Gravity

PS4: D-Pad left, D-Pad left, L1, R1, L1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, L1, D-Pad left

Xbox One: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, LB, RB, LB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, LB, D-Pad Left

Super Jump

PS4: D-Pad left, D-Pad left, Triangle, Triangle, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, Square, R1, R2

Xbox One: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, Y, Y, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, X, RB, RT

Weapon and Armor cheats in GTA 5

Max Health & Armor

PS4: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, D-Pad right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, D-Pad Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Weapons

PS4: Triangle, R2, D-Pad left, L1, X, D-Pad right, Triangle, D-Pad Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One: Y, RT, D-Pad Left, LB, A, D-Pad Right, Y, D-Pad Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets

PS4: L1, R1, Square, R1, D-Pad left, R2, R1, D-Pad left, Square, D-Pad right, L1, L1

Xbox One: LB, RB, X, RB, D-Pad Left, RT, RB, D-Pad Left, X, D-Pad Right, LB, LBt

Explosive Bullets

PS4: D-Pad right, Square, X, D-Pad left, R1, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One: D-Pad Right, X, A, D-Pad Left, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LB, LB, LB

Phone cheats in GTA 5

These cheats are exclusive to the in-game mobile phones that the protagonists own and can be entered on any platform.

Spawn BMX: 1-999-226-348 (1-999-BANDIT)

Spawn Dodo: 1-999-3984628 (1-999-EXTINCT)

Spawn Duke O'Death: 1-999-33284227 (1-999-DEATHCAR)

Spawn Kraken: 1-999-282-2537 (1-999-BUBBLES)

Give all Weapons: 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOL-UP)

Director Mode: 1-999-57825368 (1-999-LS-TALENT)

Black Cellphone: 1-999-367-3767 (1-999-EMPEROR)

Fast Swimming: 1-999-468-44557 (1-999-GOT-GILLS)

