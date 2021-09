List of all GTA 5 PS3 cheats

The ability to use cheat codes in GTA games is one of their most appealing factors. GTA 5 contains some of the best cheats that have varying results.

Some are just plain old hacks for getting health, armor or weapons. Others result in gameplay changes that are bizarre and even hilarious. The cheats in GTA 5 are not as varied and amusing as that of GTA San Andreas. However, they are still quite fun to use.

This article explores every cheat available for GTA 5 that PS3 players can use.

GTA 5: List of all cheats for the PS3 version

While PC players can type in codes from the in-game console or call unique mobile numbers from the characters' phones, console players must press a specific combination of buttons on their controllers. This has always been the case for putting in cheat codes in most video games.

Here is the list of cheats for GTA 5 on PS3 consoles:

Invincibility : RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Recharge Health and Armor : CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Weapons : TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Recharge Ability : X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Raise Wanted Level : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Fast Swim : LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Give Parachute : LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Skyfall : L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Super Jump : LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 Moon Gravity : LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Explosive Melee : RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Explosive Bullets : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Flaming Bullets : L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Slow Motion Aim : SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Drunk Mode : TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Change Weather : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Slidey Cars : TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Slow Motion : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Spawn Buzzard : CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Comet : R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Sanchez : CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Trashmaster : CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Limo : R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane : CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Spawn Caddy : CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn Rapid GT : R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Duster : RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Spawn PCJ - 600 : R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

- : R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Edited by Sabine Algur