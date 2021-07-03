List of podium vehicles released in GTA Online in June 2021

In 2019, GTA Online introduced the ability for players to spin a lucky wheel and win a prize in the Diamond Casino and Resort update.

Every week in the casino, a car is placed on the podium to be displayed to everyone. Players can win the car displayed on the Podium by trying their luck on the lucky wheel.

Other than the vehicle, players can win money, RP, clothing, accessories, etc.

Players get one free spin daily and will have to pay $500 of in-game money to spin more than once.

Here is a list of the vehicles that were on the podium for the month of June of 2021.

Podium vehicles in GTA Online for June 2021

#1- Entity XXR (June 3rd)

The Overflod Entity XXR is a hypercar which was introduced in the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update of GTA Online.

The car has a very high top speed, which makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. On top of that, it has a really good turning radius so it is very easy to handle in races and stunt jumps.

#2- Entity XF (June 10th)

The Overflod Entity XF is a hypercar that came in the base game and was introduced in GTA Online at release.

The Entity XF has a similar name and design to the Entity XXR but that's about it. The Entity XF has good speed but can be easily beaten by other hypercars in the game. The area where it shines is its acceleration, it can reach 0 to 60 mph in only 5.6 seconds, making it better than most supercars in the game.

#3- Enus Windsor Drop

The Enus Windsor Drop is a convertible variant of the Enus Windsor that was introduced in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update of GTA Online.

The Enus Windsor really falls flat in the performance department as it has good speed but terrible handling and because of the bad handling, it has bad turning as well.

This is a car that should be appreciated for its style. It is one of the most luxurious and classy vehicles in GTA Online.

