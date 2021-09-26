Lowrider mission in GTA Online: How to complete, plot, objective, and more

When lowrider-themed missions first appeared as part of GTA Online's rotating daily objectives, they caused some confusion among players.

Both newcomers and veterans alike can end up getting confused since there is so much to do in GTA Online. The game occasionally requires them to do something they either didn't know existed or aren't sure where to look for.

However, players can complete a lowrider mission with relative ease. All they need to do is phone a known contact: Lamar Davis. This guide will teach players everything they need to know about the lowrider missions in GTA Online.

GTA Online: What are the lowrider missions and how to complete them

The Enhanced Edition of GTA Online received the Lowriders update in October 2015. There are eight lowrider missions provided to the players by Lamar Davis. While ordinary contact missions are devoid of any plot, that is not the case for these missions.

Although given in a certain order, they can be played out of order by accepting invitations from other players. Here are the list of missions and their basic objectives:

Community Outreach - Every squad takes a lowrider and attempts to create a conflict between the Vagos and the Ballas.

Slow and Low - Deliver some lowriders throughout the city without being caught by the cops.

It's a G Thing - Save Gerald from being taken into custody by the police before he's flown out of the state.

Funeral Party - Players must ambush a Vagos funeral and take their cocaine, which is stashed in Hearses.

Lowrider Envy - Infiltrate a lowrider gathering, destroy one of the cars, and take off with another.

Point and Shoot - Stealthily watch a lowrider meet and photograph the lowriders as they arrive, and escape with two of the cars marked by Lamar.

Desperate Times Call For... - The player and their team must board a Moonbeam Custom and destroy a variety of targets across Los Santos and Chumash.

Peace Offerings - The players must hijack and return two Buccaneers to Benny's. Then they must defend the region from a Vagos onslaught.

To start a lowrider mission in GTA Online, players must follow these steps:

To begin with, players must pen up their in-game phone.

Then, they have to scroll down to Lamar in Contacts.

Finally, players must call Lamar and wait till a mission is offered by him.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee