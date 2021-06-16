Mando Thompson in GTA 5 NoPixel RP: Server, streamer, age, and more

Mando Thompson is a very famous character in the GTA RP community. The greedy leader of the East Side Ballas caught the attention of fans who love to see his escapades.

GTA RP has many well respected characters in the community. Players follow these characters for a bunch of reasons like good backstory, consistent character, immersive voice chat, improv skills, etc. All these factors make it fun for players to play with these characters in RP servers and watch streams including them.

Who is Mando Thompson?

Mando is known to be cruel and ruthless in business, but he has a friendly side to him as well. If he trusts somebody, and considers them his friend, he will remain loyal to them.

Mando's enemies are constantly on the lookout for him. He is hailed as one of the best shooters in the city of Los Santos.

Mando is 20 years old. He is the current and original leader of the new and reformed Ballas gang who call themselves East Side Ballas.

As the gang leader, he runs a big meth distribution chain for a type of meth called Raven-7. Raven-7 is supposed to be the purest product in the city, with a purity rate of 99%.

The Raven-7 product is cooked by the "cleanbois" and given to Mando Thompson by Nino Chavez.

Mando Thompsons Backstory

We don't know much about the backstory of Mando Thompson at this point, as not much has been revealed.

We do know that Mando was brought up in Grove st. with his father "Tyrone Thompson" and his adopted grandfather "Eugene Zuckerberg."

Mando's father used to be known as Ruthless Fake/Yellow Page Balla Killer Tyrone "Big T" Thompson. Mando had a tough childhood growing up in Grove Street, and it made him into the ruthless and emotional person he is today.

We don't know anything about his mother yet.

Streamer behind the Mando Thompson character in GTA RP

Mando Thompson is the GTA RP character of popular twitch streamer "itssammyp".

itssammyp is a full time streamer from the UK. He used to play Counter Strike 1.6 and Unreal Tournament before but he has now moved to GTA RP full time.

He streams GTA RP almost every day to his 35,000 followers on Twitch.

Check out his channel here.

Which server does itssammyp play on?

image via YouTube

Itssammyp plays on the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server. The server is one of the most popular GTA RP servers to ever exist.

The server has many popular streamers on it like XQC, Buddha, Sykunno, etc.

The server has a very strict whitelisting process, requiring players to fill out a long application and then give a personal interview.

