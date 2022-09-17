Mouse not working in GTA San Andreas? Here are some ways to fix that on PC

One of the most dreaded things to see in GTA San Andreas' PC port is a mouse not working as it should. Unfortunately, there can be a myriad of reasons why this can occur. Using a mouse is instrumental for some players to enjoy the game, meaning that they often wish to fix this issue.

Fortunately, there are several solutions. It all depends on the exact problem that the player has, but there are options to check for multiple possible issues. This guide will start with the best overall solutions before diving into the more niche options.

Note: This article won't focus on controllers.

How you can fix your PC mouse not working in GTA San Andreas

Downloading it and installing it easy (Image via GTA forums)

The most recommended solution is to install Silent Patch. It's a modification that fixes a multitude of problems with the PC port of GTA San Andreas, including the infamous Steam port. It actually resolves several issues related to input devices, including:

"Mouse should not lock up randomly when exiting the menu on newer systems anymore."

It has been tested to work flawlessly on Windows 10. Readers will need to get an ASI Loader and place this file in the GTA San Andreas directory (which is in the C Drive by default).

Here is a hyperlink to where GTA San Andreas players can download this patch:

This includes a ReadMe text file for readers to consult if they encounter any issues while trying to install it.

Alternatively, downloading DINPUT8.DLL has been reported to work for some players. Here is the download link for that:

Task manager

An example of this method (Image via Windows)

One method to fix a mouse not working is to alter the game's affinity in Task Manager.

Here is how you can do this:

Boot up Task Manager (CTRL + SHIFT + ESC is a shortcut) Go to the "Details" tab. Find gta_sa (or whatever else you renamed it to) and right-click it. Select "Go to details." Select "Set Affinity." Select only one processor. Select "Ok."

This method often requires to be repeated every time you boot up GTA San Andreas. By comparison, the Silent Patch option is a one-and-done type of deal.

Get a new mouse

An example of a random mouse (Image via HowToGeek)

Sometimes, a piece of hardware becomes too beat up, and that's true for some mice. If it just doesn't work at all outside of GTA San Andreas, then the reader should seriously get a new one.

Similarly, some mice may function most of the time but suddenly stop working for a few seconds. If a driver update doesn't fix that, then it's recommended to get a new mouse. This option is a last resort if all else fails.

The main solutions chosen in this article were based on:

Silent Patch and DINPUT8.DLL are proven to work and prevent the issue from arising again

Task Manager not requiring any downloads from websites you don't trust

Buying a new mouse will work in situations where there is a problem with the actual hardware, and updating the driver doesn't fix that problem

All of these solutions can work, but it depends entirely on the issue that the player is having.

