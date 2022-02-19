CircoLoco introducing new EP featuring SchoolboyQ, includes songs featured in GTA Online

CircoLoco Records is releasing a new EP, which includes songs that were featured before in GTA Online. The EP features songs by ScHoolboy Q, NEZ, Moodymann, and Gangsta Boo. CLR 002, a three-track hip-hop and house EP, will be released on February 25.

Rockstar Games launched CircoLoco Records in collaboration with Circoloco, a party event based in Ibiza. Since its inception, Rockstar has included some of its EPs in GTA Online, through the Los Santos Tuners and The Contract DLCs.

On this EP, producer NEZ is joined by Moodymann, Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo, and longtime Rockstar Games collaborator ScHoolboy Q. GTA Online gamers will recognize music from The Contract and Los Santos Tuners on this EP. All three tracks in the EP have already been featured in the game and its trailers.

This includes You Wanna? from The Contract, which can be obtained from a collectible media stick and played in-game via the radio wheel's Media Player. Alongside it, there's also ScHoolboy Q's Let's Get It which is played on Radio Los Santos, and was included in the recent "Short Trips with Franklin and Lamar" trailer.

There's also Freaks, which was initially heard in the Los Santos Tuners trailer and features Moodymann and Gangsta Boo. Rockstar have added CircoLoco Records EPs to Grand Theft Auto Online with its last two updates. This latest EP seems to feature songs that have already been teased in the game, unlike the other EPs that were released through the game itself.

CircoLoco Records seem to be focused on hip-hop and house, as all their EPs prominently feature these two genres. NEZ is a member of the production team NEZ and Rio, which has worked on hits including ScHoolboy Q's Man of the Year and A$AP Rocky's Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2.

NEZ has fused house, hip-hop, R&B, and electro components into an original style, drawing inspiration from his homeland of Chicago as well as the sounds and style of Los Angeles. He has collaborated with musicians ranging from Felix da Housecat to Theophilus London, 8AE, and many more, effortlessly moving between distinct genres.

Fans can expect GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition to feature some additional songs. These could possibly be from EPs released by CircoLoco Records.

