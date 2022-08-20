New GTA Online glitch to get secondary loot solo in The Cayo Perico Heist

Trying to get secondary loot solo in El Rubio's compound is intended to be impossible in GTA Online. However, players can always find a way to glitch their way into the rooms containing this loot. Whenever there is a will, there's a way, especially when it comes to maximizing profits.

The intended way to access the secondary loot in El Rubio's compound involves at least two players using two keycards at the same time. Naturally, such a method isn't available to solo enthusiasts. That's where the new glitch comes in handy since it bypasses that limitation entirely.

It's worth noting that this specific glitch only works for one of the rooms, which is still better than nothing.

Executing the new Cayo Perico Heist glitch to access secondary loot by yourself in GTA Online

Rockstar Games usually tries to remove ways to access secondary loot solo in GTA Online, making it imperative to take advantage of glitches before then. As of this article, this new method was valid but could be difficult to execute for some players. The above video shows off the new method, but here is a quick rundown.

An example of a player jumping off at the right angle (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

This particular glitch begins with the player jumping off a balcony near the entrance to El Rubio's office. Keep in mind that you will take some minor damage from this fall, so don't attempt it if you're already at death's door.

Instead, heal up with some snacks and then make the jump, which shouldn't be a problem for those attempting The Cayo Perico Heist via stealth.

Climb the star rail as shown here (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

GTA Online players will need to climb this set of stair rails twice. The first climb should resemble what's shown above. The second method will resemble the following photo.

An example of a successful climb (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

The angling on the second climb is extremely crucial to pulling off this glitch. Failing this requires repeating the previous steps. It is vital to angle the player model to what's shown in the above image while trying to retain the momentum from the previous step.

Don't attempt to climb the stair rail at a 90-degree angle to the wall. Instead, try to position your character so it looks like they will climb through the wall.

If done correctly, GTA Online players will see a room like this (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

Entering this room will be equivalent to being in a physical gray void. Going near the secondary loot will bring up a prompt that allows players to start looting. Once they begin to collect the loot, everything in this room will start to load into existence.

The above video is credited as a discovery of this new glitch. It performs all of the same maneuvers as the previous one, except this user does it multiple times to hammer in how to do it properly.

GTA Online players curious to gather secondary loot on El Rubio's compound should definitely take advantage of this glitch.

