New GTA Online glitch launches players into the air on the next-gen edition

A GTA Online Redditor recently discovered a new and hilarious glitch involving one of the game's vehicles - the Granger 3600LX. When players attempt to enter the vehicle through the trunk, they will be instantly launched into the air, as if by a slingshot.

For Grand Theft Auto veterans, this may bring back memories of the famous Grand Theft Auto 4 swingset launch glitch. Similarly, this new glitch is harmless and does not detract from the gameplay experience and is only seen as entertainment.

Hilarious new glitch in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of GTA Online involves the Granger 3600LX

How was the glitch found?

GTA Online Redditor SkinnedHorse shared a video on r/gtaonline of what appears to be an uncommon launch glitch with the Granger 3600LX. This allows players to launch themselves into the air whenever they wish. The Redditor can first be seen using the interaction menu to open the trunk of the Granger 3600LX.

They then attempt to enter the car from the rear and end up being hurled across the sky in a unique glitch. The glitch, however, was not accidental and seems to be reusable.

This is because the glitch can be seen attempted multiple times and by at least two players. The Redditor himself did it four times, while his friend also attempted the same and got similar results.

While the Granger 3600LX's launch glitch is amusing to watch and reproduce, it will most likely be fixed in a future GTA Online release. This is because the trunk on the car appears to be broken right now.

Bugs like these appear quite frequently with every GTA Online update, so gamers can expect to find similar bugs in the future.

How to duplicate the glitch

The Granger launch glitch seems to only be accessible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of GTA Online. As such, the first thing that players need to reproduce this glitch is to have the game installed on a next-gen console. From here, the steps to recreate it are as follows:

To begin with, players need to own the Declasse Granger 3600LX. The glitch can also be replicated if a friend owns this car.

Once players have one of these in front of them, they must open its trunk (via the interaction menu).

They must then sprint towards the Granger and press jump when they reach the open trunk. Players should be launched into the air instead of climbing on the Trunk.

If the glitch doesn't work, players should try running towards the trunk's side, which seems to work almost every time. It should be noted that this launch glitch will not work with other vehicles. Meanwhile, some GTA Online players have also had to open the hood to get the glitch working.

When a player uses this launch glitch, others will witness them laying on the ground for a few seconds before being teleported into the air. Even if they are technically not on the ground, they can still be shot at and killed.

Players lose almost no health when they fall down, allowing them to repeat the process numerous times before dying.

