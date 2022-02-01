How good is the Declasse Granger 3600LX from GTA Online?

When discussing the SUV class in GTA Online, the Granger 3600LX should be classified as a top contender.

Based on the Chevrolet Suburban (specifically the 11th generation), this SUV proves that realistic cars have their place in GTA Online. Rockstar describes it as the "heavyweight champ of LS hustlers." The Granger 3600LX stands head and shoulders above the I-Wagen, a more expensive yet less useful SUV.

There are several reasons why players should think about getting this vehicle. Unlike the I-Wagen, the Granger 3600LX is a utility machine that can perform all kinds of tricks. All players need to do is visit the main website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

GTA Online players will get a good investment with the Declasse Granger 3600LX

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: Your chariot has arrived: the Declasse Granger 3600LX is available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: rsg.ms/c7f489c Your chariot has arrived: the Declasse Granger 3600LX is available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: rsg.ms/c7f489c https://t.co/Y4gKJnXNOA

Needless to say, this SUV isn't made just for suburbia. It can also prove to be a great asset in combat situations. Players need to make sure they purchase all the necessary modifications beforehand. For all their troubles, they will get a major return on their investment.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy the Granger 3600LX for only $1,380,000. It also has a trade price of $1,035,000.

According to car expert Broughy1322, this SUV can reach top speeds of 96.75 miles per hour. To make up for the rather low speed, it offers additional upgrades to make it stand out. For example, Armor Plating allows it to resist powerful explosions. Players can also use Machine Guns and Proximity Mines.

Best of all, the vehicle can hold up to eight different players. Four of them can hang onto the sides of the SUV, allowing them to shoot at other players. This makes it the perfect getaway car for large criminal organizations.

It can also use Imani Tech

The Granger 3600LX is one of the very few vehicles that can use Imani Tech. However, GTA Online players can only equip one at a time:

Remote Control Unit : Allows to player to remotely control their vehicle from afar

: Allows to player to remotely control their vehicle from afar Missile Lock-On Jammer: Prevents other players from using homing missile on the vehicle

The missile jammer is what really makes this vehicle competitively viable. Players often rely on their homing missiles too much, especially if they are using the Oppressor Mk II. Missile jammers prevent them from doing so, instead forcing them to rely on their aim.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should absolutely make room for the Granger 3600LX. It's a cost effective vehicle with some very useful modifications.

Whether it's the high occupant capacity or its defensive armor plating, players will get a lot of mileage with this SUV. What makes it even better is the Imani Tech installations. Missile jammers can significantly reduce frustrations with potential griefers, which is a major bonus in GTA Online.

Overall, this vehicle greatly benefits CEOs running an organization. If they have multiple Associates or Bodyguards on hand, this SUV will bring everybody together. Nothing is more dangerous to a player than a Granger 3600LX coming at them with eight total enemies.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi