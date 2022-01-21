How can GTA Online players get the Obey I-Wagen?

As Rockstar puts it, GTA Online players can head forward to the future in their brand new Obey I-Wagen.

The Contract DLC continues to drip feed vehicles every single week. Based off a real-life 2018 Audi e-tron SUV, the I-Wagen is an electric crossover vehicle. This makes it one of the very few in the entire game. It has a sophisticated front end, but sadly reuses the older interior design found in common vehicles.

Like most new cars in GTA Online, this one is going to be a costly investment. The I-Wagen certainly looks stylish, yet players also need substance to go along with it. Electric crossover SUVs are a rarity in GTA Online, which is why the I-Wagen fulfills a unique niche.

The Obey I-Wagen is now fully available to all GTA Online players

Players can finally get their hands on the latest vehicle. Before they can buy this crossover SUV, they need to be financially secure. This is one of the more expensive vehicles from the Contract DLC. Regardless, here is how players can purchase the Obey I-Wagen.

Go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos

GTA Online players will need to pull out their phone for this one. Simply head over to the main website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It should be one of the heavily advertised ones.

The Obey I-Wagen costs a grand total of $1,720,000. For comparison's sake, the Gallivanter Baller ST is a luxury SUV that only costs $890,000. Both of these vehicles were released as part of the Contract DLC. Perhaps in the near future, the I-Wagen will have a trade price available.

GTA Online players will have to fully upgrade this vehicle for the best possible performance, whether it's the engine or the transmission. Unfortunately, the I-Wagen cannot install any Imani Tech upgrades.

Overall performance

Vehicle expert Broughy1322 did a recent test run with the I-Wagen. Despite its fast acceleration, it can only reach top speeds of 91.50 miles per hour. This makes it one of the slowest vehicles from the Contract DLC. Interestingly, it came right after the Nagasaki Shinobi, which is one of the fastest.

On the flip side, the I-Wagen is an electric vehicle with a noiseless engine. It also offers decent braking and handling, so players should be able to correct their corners. While it's not the fastest vehicle by any means, it's very good for making several turns at once.

Is it worth buying?

GTA Online players need to be careful how they spend their money. There are several Contract DLC vehicles that are worth the investment. However, the Obey I-Wagen is overvalued at its current price. Despite its good braking and handling, it's simply way too slow to be competitive.

Realistically, players should only buy this vehicle if they are filthy rich. A nearly two million dollar investment is a lot to ask from most players. The I-Wagen is a vehicle designed to show off, not to win street races.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

