New GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations (March 4, 2023)

Street Drug Dealers will have a new location every day in GTA Online. Their spawn on March 4, 2023, will be the same for every player. Thus, the following guide should apply to the entire playerbase for this date. It is worth mentioning that these NPCs will change their locations at 7:00 am (UTC).

Acid is the main product of choice for two Street Drug Dealers today, while Cocaine will help you earn the highest sum from the third, for today. GTA Online players can still feel free to sell their weed and meth to these NPCs since they are bound to receive a fair amount of cash for their troubles.

Where to find Street Drug Dealers in GTA Online (March 4, 2023)

These are their current locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map shows the three locations where gamers will find Street Drug Dealers in GTA Online on March 4, 2023. More precisely, the following areas are the exact locations to find these NPCs:

Tataviam Truckstop

Downtown Vinewood

Del Perro

The dealers at the first and second locations pay extra for Acid, whereas Downtown Vinewood is most interested in cocaine. More specific details will be shared below.

Tataviam Truckstop

The Tataviam Truckstop spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

This Street Drug Dealer can be found near Bishop's Chicken. He's a Madrazo gang member who can be easily spotted chilling near a white fence instead of being underground. Remember, players who get nearby any of these NPCs will see their icon appear on the map, which makes finding their exact location much easier.

This Street Drug Dealer will pay the following amount if you sell everything to him:

Acid: $27,700

$27,700 Cocaine: $20,400

$20,400 Meth: $17,800

$17,800 Weed: $14,600

It is worth noting that Acid is the product he pays extra for, yet it's less than what the NPC at Del Perro would pay.

Downtown Vinewood

The Downtown Vinewood spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

This dealer, a member of the Street Racers gang, can be found quite easily, relaxing at the Benefactor-Gallivanter Dealership near a door. It is worth noting that he pays the least for Acid.

Here is what the Downtown Vinewood dealer will pay GTA Online players for their full inventories:

Cocaine: $39,600

$39,600 Meth: $17,700

$17,700 Weed: $15,700

$15,700 Acid: $15,150

This is the best deal one would get for selling Cocaine to any Street Drug Dealer in GTA Online on March 4, 2023.

Del Perro

The Del Perro spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

The final Street Drug Dealer location to discuss in GTA Online is a Street Punk which can be found under 1237 Prosperity Street in Del Perro. This NPC is found lounging around graffiti and is easily identifiable by his light blue shirt.

Here is what he will pay for an entire inventory in GTA Online on March 4, 2023:

Acid: $31,500

$31,500 Cocaine: $20,300

$20,300 Meth: $16,500

$16,500 Weed: $15,700

This is the best NPC to sell Acid to on March 4, 2023, since he has the highest payment to offer for it. Remember that new dealers will spawn tomorrow, which may not include the above locations.

