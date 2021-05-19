New trailer from NoPixel showcases Police Pursuit Interceptors in GTA 5 RP

San Andreas State Police in GTA RP NoPixel are getting new pursuit interceptors to chase down illegal street racers in Los Santos & Blaine County.

Getaways and cop chases on the GTA RP servers are becoming a one-sided affair, as criminals are leaving the cops in the dust with their import tuners. This will likely change with the introduction of the pursuit interceptors, as GTA Wise Guy has announced three new cars which will shake things up a bit and provide the cops with a chance to catch up to the illegal racers.

GTA Wise Guy shows trailer of three new police interceptors for Cops on the NoPixel Server

GTA Wise Guy is a GTA modder who primarily creates vehicle mods for GTA Online and is one of the developers at NoPixel. He has released spectacular vehicles in the past and his workmanship is nothing short of impressive.

He has released a trailer showcasing three new police interceptors:

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Chevrolet Corvette C7

All three cars are all-American V8 muscle, and GTA Wise Guy has done an insane amount of detailing on them. Most fans have reacted positively to the announcement, and the trailer video itself has been praised.

Players are excited to get their hands on these cars, and some have even stated that this addition will give them a reason to sign up for races just to get import parts. Players can even get to see the driving skills of the streamers who roleplay cops on the server, and some of them might even outshine the existing big shots, creating their own legacy as the best drivers of GTA RP.

They would be scared if there were any street racers left xD — Aaron Grube (@AaronGrube2) May 18, 2021

While the addition of these cars is sure to boost the hype for NoPixel, players will not be able to see them yet, as the standard operating procedures set by the in-game police department will prevent the cops from touching them right now.

Even after their addition, the cops will probably get to use these cars only when a suspect is using an import tuner, and the limited number of these cars available will make sure that they aren't used unfairly.

With all the new content being added, GTA RP is constantly increasing in popularity, with new streamers joining the fray. NoPixel is sure to get interesting when these pursuit interceptors finally come out.