AI-generated GTA San Andreas pictures go hard, fans love the art

GTA San Andreas was released a long time ago. Since then, Rockstar Games as well as Netflix, have remastered the classic title, albeit with mixed results. However, a recent post on X has attracted the attention of the internet. The user has shared some AI-generated pictures of the game that look absolutely fantastic.

The pictures were shared by @GTASeries on X and titled "If GTA San Andreas was a live-action film." The images look realistic enough that viewers might mistake them for a movie clip. While some are unhappy with using AI, most fans are thrilled with the results.

GTA San Andreas's movie-like images are getting amazing reactions from the fans

As mentioned above, fans are absolutely thrilled to see how Grand Theft Auto San Andreas might look if someone adapts the game into a live-action movie. The artist has used AI to transform some of the iconic scenes from San Andreas, giving them a complete makeover.

Similarly, Reddit user u/Sufficient-Round6705 shared a post a few days ago featuring breathtaking gameplay images of Grand Theft Auto 6 generated with AI. The pictures looked extremely realistic, and the community is hoping Rockstar Games can deliver something similar in the actual product.

The artist turned some of the iconic scenes from the game into realistic art, and below are some of the fan reactions:

Like the above art pieces, fans were equally surprised by the quality of Netflix's San Andreas Definitive Edition. It was a huge improvement over what Grove Street Games offered on console and PC. The Netflix edition restored natural lighting and enhanced the graphics, making things look more beautiful.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the best games in the series and has several gameplay mechanics and features that should carry forward to Grand Theft Auto 6. On top of that, these AI-generated images of the game are breathtaking.

At the moment, Rockstar Games is occupied with Grand Theft Auto 6 and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, readers can always try some amazing open-world titles like GTA Online that offer gripping storylines and amazing action to pass the time.

