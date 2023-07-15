Alleged GTA 6 hacker's identity finally revealed: Everything we know so far

Many gamers might remember the GTA 6 hacker who released dozens of videos for the next Grand Theft Auto game on September 18, 2022. It was the biggest leak for the title by a significant margin. So much so that those clips are still the only footage for the new game that players can see today. The individual and his accomplice were arrested, and some new details have since come out.

The GTA 6 hacker's identity is Arion Kurtaj, who is 18. He had an accomplice for other alleged crimes before the mega-leak. That person is an unnamed 17-year-old whose identity cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

The duo was part of the Lapsus$ hacking group, accused of targeting Uber, Revolut, and Rockstar Games with their technical expertise.

Arion Kurtaj was stated not fit to stand trial by psychiatrists. More details will be disclosed below.

Reuters broke a report on July 11, 2023, with all the relevant information about the GTA 6 hacker. His identity is Arion Kurtaj, and he is accused of being the person who did the following actions:

Illegally obtained the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game's footage and threatened to sell the game's source code.

Accessed ~5,000 Revolut clients' personal information.

Caused approximately $3 million worth of damage to Uber.

The unnamed 17-year-old accomplice is also accused of helping Arion blackmail the BT Group and EE in 2021. Prosecutors claim that the duo are "key members" of the Lapsus$ group and were even alleged to be responsible for hacking NVIDIA in February 2022.

Psychiatrists assess that one GTA 6 hacker is not fit to stand trial

Recent developments in the case reveal that psychiatrists have assessed that Arion Kurtaj is unfit for trial. That doesn't mean there won't be a trial for the person involved in uploads of the GTA 6 leaked footage, but everything will be handled differently than usual. The jury will have to decide if the individual did the acts as opposed to deciding whether he's innocent or guilty.

Arion Kurtaj was charged with 12 offenses that included blackmail, fraud, and hacking tied to the Computer Misuse Act. The trial has yet to happen as of this writing.

The unnamed 17-year-old doesn't have a known identity yet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Arion Kurtaj's unnamed 17-year-old accomplice is undergoing similar charges of blackmail, fraud, and hacking. His identity won't be officially revealed because he is underage.

More information about the case could come out in the upcoming weeks or months, so gamers interested in such news should keep an eye on this topic.

