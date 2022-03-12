Details about new cars in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced revealed

GTA insiders have discovered some minor details about new cars from the upcoming Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5. This also includes details on how to unlock Hao's Special Works, the auto store that will service these new vehicles.

The vehicles themselves have not been revealed yet, apart from the Karin S95. This latest data was uncovered by well-known Rockstar data miner, alloc8or (@alloc8or).

Data miners reveal new details about the upcoming cars in GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The first section, titled "Five New Exclusive Vehicles," states:

"Visit Legendary Motorsport, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and Warstock Cache & Carry to purchase five new exclusive vehicles. Once you've unlocked Hao's Special Works, step into his shop for high performance modifications and customizations for any of these new vehicles."

Another section, titled "Hao's Special Works," reads the following:

"Hao has taken over the LS Car Meet's Mod Shop to offer his services as a specialist customizer with Hao's Special Works. First, unlock Hao's Special Works by taking his phone call and completing a time trial using a high-performing, HSW modified vehicle. Once you beat the par time, Hao's eligible vehicles and then add a new range of modifications including groundbreaking acceleration, chameleon paint and more."

These statements indicate that the new shop in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition won't be available by default as some players expected. However, Rockstar has often introduced new features in the game using this same approach.

Sean @SteezeOG @PhoenixCry9744 The news release about the free Karin s95 said the new paints are available for all vehicles but it sounds like they have to be unlocked first. @PhoenixCry9744 The news release about the free Karin s95 said the new paints are available for all vehicles but it sounds like they have to be unlocked first.

Every update in the game introduces some unique new properties that have to be bought to be unlocked. For example, the last DLC, titled The Contract, could only be played when players bought an Agency building. This new edition, however, doesn't require players to spend any money to unlock the new shop.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to customize five new vehicles in this shop, while five existing vehicles will get new customization options.

