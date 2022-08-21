Fake GTA 6 ads coming up with suspicious download links

While surfing the internet, GTA 6 fans have received a new batch of phony adverts for the upcoming game. These are deliberate bait advertisements created by people who intend to generate ad revenue by duping people.

The more fans who click on these links, the more motivated the scammers are to create more of these. Hence, fans must remember that they shouldn't click on these links. These links may occasionally even contain malicious files that can damage a player's device.

Fake GTA 6 advertisements are popping up on the internet once again

This latest instance of a fake GTA 6 advertisement was reported by a Redditor named Ya_Boi_uh_SkinnyPeni, who posted a screenshot of the ad in question to the r/GTA subreddit. The ad is simple, consisting of a single fan-made logo for the upcoming game with a description saying, "Play GTA VI Free."

As expected, the responses to this post were primarily humorous. Redditor teodorlojewski feigned surprise at Rockstar finally adopting the free-to-play model for their upcoming game. He added that " a paywall must be after every mission to save progress."

The top comment was made by ZinfiniteGuy, who jokingly stated that he's already played it and that the protagonist is none other than Lester Crest, with the game being set in Los Santos yet again. Others raised genuine concerns about the link being malware, which it very likely is.

More fake adverts might follow

A piece of art featuring a city's skyline is tucked away inside the roman numerals of the fake Grand Theft Auto 6 logo. This fan-made logo is the work of Reddit user Jadturentale (also known as Cryptic Runner). He has been sharing his creations with the fan community on the r/GTA6 subreddit for quite some time now.

It's not the first time fake Grand Theft Auto 6 advertisements have appeared online. It likely won't be the last. False adverts for the game started appearing on YouTube videos earlier this year. It appears that series publisher Take-Two Interactive stopped them very swiftly, and it's likely that they'll also stop this latest scam quite soon.

Insiders like Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson have claimed that the upcoming game will not be out until 2025. This implies that there's still some time before Rockstar launches its advertising campaign for the upcoming game. Fans might witness more such false and amusing online ads before then.

