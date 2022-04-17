How credible are the GTA 6 trailer advertisements popping up on YouTube?

Rockstar clarified GTA 6's existence during the Expanded and Enhanced announcement in February 2022. The post didn't precisely say Grand Theft Auto 6, but it did talk about the next title in the series. Gamers all over the world breathed a sigh of relief that day.

Since then, there has been no word from Rockstar, and all gamers have to go on are rumors and leaks. YouTube users have recently spotted pre-roll ads featuring GTA 6. This article talks about the credibility of said adverts.

Are the GTA 6 ads on YouTube real?

GTA fans on Reddit and Twitter have posted their views on these adverts over the past few days. There are many of them, and let's start by saying they are all fake. The breakdown below will clarify further.

Not every YouTube user will get these ads as they are only up in a few parts of the world. Thanks to the users who showed their presence of mind and got a few clips and screenshots.

The trailers include a mash-up of clips from AAA games like NFS Payback, NFS Heat, GTA Online next-gen, Forza Horizon 5, and The Crew 2, etc. Props to the creators for a clean edit, but any avid fan will be able to tell this is fake.

This is probably targeted at new gamers who just got into Grand Theft Auto. The number of new players in the player base has increased recently due to Expanded and Enhanced.

There are a bunch of tell-tale signs as well. The trailer featured in the cover photo has a Grand Theft Auto 6 logo on the bottom left. The logo says May 2022.

Well, that will never happen, as May 2022 is merely two weeks away. Secondly, Rockstar has shared no screenshots, trailers, gameplay footage, etc. Suddenly releasing a trailer just a month before its release is not their style.

Users reacted in different ways, but most were sarcastic and funny. One user said: "I didn't know that NFS payback was a part of the Grand Theft Auto universe".

Reddit also had its fair share of discussions around this. A few users pointed out the legal breach by wrongfully using the Rockstar logo.

A few experienced gamers pointed out that the logo might be slightly doctored to avoid copyright strikes. Creating pre-roll ads for YouTube is relatively easy if users know how Google ads work. Previously, gamers also encountered a few scams that tried to sell Shark Cards.

Fans will know when the official trailer comes out. Rockstar would want the maximum number of fans to see it. There will be a buzz all over social media like Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. The trailer will also be accompanied by a Newswire post.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar