The latest GTA 6 rumors have not made fans very happy around the world. A huge proportion of the community was expecting to receive a trailer for the game at the end of 2022. Now, this seems a lot less likely.

Rockstar has a lot on its plate and is now dealing with all of the blunders they have made over the past year, and expecting a clean trailer for the next game in nine months is fairly unrealistic if thinking about it logically.

This article will discuss how the GTA 6 trailer might not come out in 2022.

The GTA 6 trailer was the most exciting prospect of the year

A new RDR2 release would certainly make big sales if they're including new frame-rate enhancements, extra content for RDRO and Story Mode & the Editor. There's nothing really coming up with Rockstar Games in 2022, except some DLC for GTAO and *maybe* a trailer for GTAVI. A new RDR2 release would certainly make big sales if they're including new frame-rate enhancements, extra content for RDRO and Story Mode & the Editor.

An industry source, known as Ben (@videotech_ on Twitter), explained that he did not see much more happening in GTA this year except for the standard DLCs and perhaps a few more things. He did say that "maybe" a trailer for GTA 6 could be possible, however, the way he framed it has made many think it is a sign of things not to come. He and a commenter were able to agree that a 2022 trailer was now quite unlikely.

I hope they're bringing out RDR2 for the new consoles in the Fall. Which would seem likely as they don't have anything special coming up. @itsKapoow Yep, I agree.I hope they're bringing out RDR2 for the new consoles in the Fall. Which would seem likely as they don't have anything special coming up. @itsKapoow Yep, I agree. I hope they're bringing out RDR2 for the new consoles in the Fall. Which would seem likely as they don't have anything special coming up.

The conversation steered towards Red Dead Redemption 2 and there seems to be a lot of belief that this game will be receiving some extra attention this year. This led more fans to imagine yet another push-back in the timeline with Rockstar as they try to juggle so much and keep everyone happy. Recently, with GTA+, the GTA Trilogy and the Expanded & Enhanced Edition, Rockstar really has a lot to do to make it up to the fans after so many let-downs.

Most in the community hope that at least someone from Rockstar will be able to give some open and honest answers soon, this way fans and gamers can rest a little easier. Until then, the rumor mill will keep churning out all sorts of confusing and contradictory information, leaks and rumors. However, fans should enjoy the numerous fan-made trailers for GTA 6 as they too are sure to get better in the next few years.

The above GTA 6 trailer was released on YouTube by a Rockstar North account just under a year ago. Obviously it is not real, or everyone would be talking about it. It does, however, show some potential in the way the game is portrayed. It gives glimpses of locations and characters that could feasibly be from the next game, but there is truly no way of knowing.

Online community members are still counting down the days until the actual trailer for GTA 6 is released. Unfortunately, with all of the recent hubbubs, it does not seem likely that it will come about by the end of 2022. Fans will have their fingers crossed for a real trailer in early 2023.

