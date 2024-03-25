Former GTA ban activist now calls video games "the greatest teaching tool"

Jack Thompson, who is known for criticizing GTA games and being the arch nemesis of Rockstar Games as well as video games in general, has taken a U-turn, claiming that video games are actually "the greatest teaching tool." This turn of events has shocked fans of all genres, but Grand Theft Auto players are the most surprised since he tried to get various Grand Theft Auto games banned in the past.

In a clip shared by a podcast channel on X, Jack Thompson was asked what he thinks about technology and if he has ever looked at the positive side of games. His reply stunned the gaming community, as he said:

"Video games are arguably the greatest teaching tool ever invented."

From arch-nemesis of GTA games to a supporter, Jack Thompson has taken a big U-turn

As mentioned before, Jack Thompson has been Rockstar Games' arch-nemesis for years and has tried his best to ban some of their best titles, such as GTA 4. While he was unsuccessful in doing so, he managed to tarnish the image of video games to some extent.

However, it appears he has now changed his stance and understands that not all video games are made to spread senseless violence. In the short clip, he also talks about how video games have helped children with learning disabilities and made their lives better.

Jack Thompson has been involved in some Grand Theft Auto controversies. However, it now looks like he won't have problems when GTA 6 eventually rolls out.

In the short clip shared on X by @myperfectcnsle, Jack further talks about how virtual reality has become much better than the real world because of the advancement in technology. He further spoke about why video games have become so popular these days.

He said the ability to interact with the world and play as a character in that said world sets video games apart from other forms of entertainment media. This is one of the reasons why they are the greatest education tool ever invented.

Fans of the game appear surprised with the change in his stance towards GTA titles and video games in general. He has been a staunch supporter of stricter age ratings for games and also tried to push for a GTA 4 ban because, according to him, it promoted violence.

