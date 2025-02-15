  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 3 dev reveals how the traffic lights worked in the game

GTA 3 dev reveals how the traffic lights worked in the game

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Feb 15, 2025 05:49 GMT
GTA 3
GTA 3 developer shades some light on the in-game traffic system (Image via Rockstar Games)

While GTA 3 has been out for nearly 24 years, one of the members of the developing team recently shared some interesting insights about the traffic lights system. Obbe Vermeij (X/@ObbeVermeij) — the Technical Director of 2001’s Grand Theft Auto 3 — talked about how the in-game traffic lights functioned and what other plans he had for the system.

Ad

GTA 3 developer talks about his plans for the in-game traffic lights system

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On February 14, 2025, Obbe Vermeij shared the above post stating that the traffic lights in Grand Theft Auto 3’s Liberty City cycled through the following three states:

  • North/South
  • East/West
  • Pedestrians

Adding more details, he stated:

“The traffic light’s model orientation determines its cycle, and at startup, my code stored the cycle in the road nodes.”

Its (then) lifelike NPCs were one of the features that aided GTA 3's popularity. The developer revealed that due to his code, the drivers in 3D Universe Liberty City continued to obey the traffic rules and lights even if the player broke the pole. Interestingly, a similar feature was also added to 2008’s Grand Theft Auto 4.

Ad

Obbe Vermeij further shared his plan to add a wanted-level system with the traffic lights in GTA 3. If a player broke the traffic rule and did not stop at a red light, the game was programmed to give them a 1-star wanted level. However, the developer team at Rockstar Games did not like the feature, and Obbe had to remove it altogether.

Regarding the implementation of traffic rules for GTA 3 players, one X user named dr_mori (X/@dr_mori17) commented:

Ad
“I personally would have liked to see you get 1 star for running a red light IF you were in proximity to a cop.”

Obbe Vermei replied that he tried that approach as well but it did not work as expected.

Ad

Many features were removed from Grand Theft Auto 3 before its release. This is a common practice inside Rockstar, where the developing team tests several features and approves only the ones that are favored unanimously.

Nonetheless, the 2001 title turned out to be a success, giving the Grand Theft Auto series a new direction.

Also read: 5 marketing tactics Rockstar used for GTA 5

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी