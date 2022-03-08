GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S available for pre-order and pre-load in Australia and New Zealand

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition pre-ordering and pre-loading has begun in Australia and New Zealand. The game went live in both countries at midnight, and regional prices have been revealed.

There will be two options for purchase: one that includes both Story Mode and Online Mode, and the other that is a standalone Online purchase.

GTA 5's latest edition released earlier in Australia and New Zealand for pre-orders and pre-loading

The game will be sold with a 75% discount (AU $14.99) valid from March 15 to June 14. Standard prices will be £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95.

Pre-order and pre-load of #GTA5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available in Australia and New Zealand. The game's file size is ~86GB.

Rockstar is releasing the next-gen console edition of GTA 5 with some enticing discounts. On PS5, buying the base game alongside the Online mode will only cost AU$14.99. This is because the standalone Online mode will be free of cost for the first three months to all PS5 players, starting from March 15 to June 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, there is a base discount of 50% on the games for both consoles. This discount, coupled with GTA Online being free on PlayStation 5, brings the standard price down by 75% on the console. On the other hand, Xbox Series X/S players only get a 50% discount.

From what I've seen discounts would most likely cover every country as and when the game is released for that country. however if you are on PlayStation and have PS Plus, the first 3 months from release you can get online for free, but single player would be at stater game price.

The standalone GTA Online is not free on the next-gen Xbox consoles. This is why the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 will be a more expensive purchase for Xbox players. Although the prices are still lower than players expected, they will not remain that way for long.

The base price of the game (Story Mode + Online) will be £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95. The costs for the United States haven't been revealed yet. However, it's expected to be around $39.99 for the complete package and about $19.99 or more for Online.

The file size seems to match up with what was reported earlier. The game will reportedly take at least 86 GB of disk space on the PlayStation 5. The Xbox edition could be much larger, as the previous reports mentioned it to be around 94 GB.

