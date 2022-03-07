GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced size revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The next-gen console edition of GTA 5 has been listed on the official Microsoft Store, and its size seems to have been revealed as well. The game will officially launch on March 15, while pre-orders and pre-loading will begin tomorrow.

At around 94.285 GB, the game seems to take up a substantial amount of space, although it isn't entirely unexpected considering the upgrades. Microsoft has only listed the online mode so far, and it's unclear whether the size refers to the entire package or just the standalone online mode.

GTA 5 next-gen console edition file size on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The file size for the upcoming Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 has seemingly been revealed as Microsoft has officially listed the game on their store. As mentioned before, the game will take up 94.285 GB of storage space on the Xbox Series X/S.

Meanwhile, the game has also been listed on the Australian PlayStation store. However, it cannot be accessed in most other countries. This has revealed the file size on the PlayStation 5, which seems to be considerably smaller at 86.837 GB.

However, what isn't yet known is whether this is the file size for the Story Mode and Online Mode combined or simply the standalone GTA Online. Both these listings in the Microsoft and PlayStation stores are for the standalone Online game.

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition features several new enhancements. The graphical upgrades include 4K support at up to 60 FPS, HDR, ray-tracing, higher resolution, and increased draw distance. There are technical improvements like faster loading times, higher quality 3D audio, and more.

The Online mode also features several new features like a Career Builder feature for beginners and veterans alike and a new tutorial. Some exclusive vehicles include a unique auto shop for these cars.

