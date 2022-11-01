GTA 5 was the most-played game on Steam Deck in October 2022

It was recently revealed that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 has become one of the most-played games on Steam Deck in the month of October. The information was shared by the brand itself on its official Twitter account.

In the post, GTA 5 is shown to be in 10th place, ranked below several other AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Fallout 4, and Elden Ring. The top spot has been occupied by the game Vampire Survivors.

Steam Deck has not released detailed statistics or exact numbers regarding play time but has mentioned that the list was measured by the total number of hours played. Here is some information about the achievement.

GTA 5 was the 10th most-played game on Valve's Steam Deck

It's been a while since GTA 5 was featured on Steam Deck's most-played game list. The inclusion of Grand Theft Auto 5 this month could be due to the introduction of the Halloween event update by Rockstar Games. Thus, this could be one of the reasons why a lot of gamers have picked up the most popular title from the franchise again.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a game that many fans have always wished to play on Steam Deck owing to its convenience for players.

For players who are unaware of what Steam Deck is, it is a portable console created by Valve Corporation, the developers behind critically acclaimed games such as the Half-Life series and the online game store Steam.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was accompanied by many other older AAA tiles such as Fallout 4, Skyrim, and No Man's Sky. Thus, many players are trying out these iconic games from the past on the new console.

How have fans reacted to GTA 5 being the Steam Deck's 10th most played game in October

Teo🎃 @Teorhuos @Rihkrar @videotech_ @OnDeck It's quite good! The controls are quite good but the text might appear small, the steam deck can def handle GTA V as it has quite low spec requirements to run it, there are various options to buy the steam deck, and obv, there's the pc mode on it so it's not locked to valve UI @Rihkrar @videotech_ @OnDeck It's quite good! The controls are quite good but the text might appear small, the steam deck can def handle GTA V as it has quite low spec requirements to run it, there are various options to buy the steam deck, and obv, there's the pc mode on it so it's not locked to valve UI

The aforementioned tweets exemplify many players' curiosity when it comes to playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on the Steam Deck as even after a decade of its initial release, the game is still pretty heavy on many PCs.

So, it makes sense for players to cast doubt when it comes to a portable console such as the Steam Deck. However, most GTA fans have been providing positive reviews in regards to the performance of the Steam Deck, and have recommended other players to try out Grand Theft Auto 5 on the handheld.

Callum @callum_dearnleh @acunahugo88 @videotech_ @OnDeck It does work, had a minor major bug where it would crash after a few mins but has been fixed and works perfectly now @acunahugo88 @videotech_ @OnDeck It does work, had a minor major bug where it would crash after a few mins but has been fixed and works perfectly now

From these tweets, it is easy to deduce that the majority of players are enjoying playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam Deck, with one user even pointing out that the game is also constantly getting fixed and updated.

It's safe to say that players who are feeling a little jaded with the experience of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on next-gen consoles or PCs, should definitely try out the Steam Deck and see for themselves how well the game runs on it.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

