GTA 5 and RDR 2 may soon be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Interestingly, both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have now received the Cloud Gaming Beta logo, as noted by the well-known GTA insider Ben (@videotech_).

However, this is not yet available to all gamers. An error warning appears when users try to do so right now, indicating that the logos were either applied prematurely or erroneously. Xbox might have planned to make a formal announcement before these titles were made streamable.

Nevertheless, this new discovery indicates that the two games may soon be added to the service, which would be fantastic news for Game Pass subscribers and GTA fans.

Ben @videotech_ It looks like GTAV and RDR2 will be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming soon if you own it! It looks like GTAV and RDR2 will be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming soon if you own it! https://t.co/WWL98yxtUV

Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to stream titles that they already own or have purchased outside of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. At the time, they stated that the feature would be introduced later this year.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a video game streaming service from Microsoft that is part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and was officially introduced in September 2020. It uses Microsoft Cloud technology to stream games straight onto a player's preferred compatible device without the need for an Xbox console to download or play them.

Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming is only able to stream cloud-enabled titles that are part of Xbox's Game Pass collection. Microsoft's Cloud technology has long allowed subscribers of Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream their Game Pass titles.

Other games and more details

Some expect this new revelation to be unveiled during an Xbox conference at Gamescom in late August 2022. However, it could also be pushed forward now that quite a few users have seen many non-Game Pass games with Cloud Gaming beta logos appearing in the Xbox store.

Interestingly, Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Metal Gear Solid HD Edition are examples of a few other non-Game Pass titles that have been found sporting the Xbox Cloud Gaming logo. Most of this has been discovered by gamers and Twitter users ever since Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) posted the information.

GTA 5 was launched on a new generation of consoles earlier this year, showcasing multiple technical and graphical improvements, alongside some exclusive features. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users have had a mixed reaction to this launch, but the game has sold well, as the recent Take-Two earnings call has revealed.

The game is still receiving new players, and its arrival on a cloud gaming service is guaranteed to increase the player count even further.

