GTA 5 speedrunner DarkViperAU addresses controversy related to his comments on the infamous "no damage" run

DarkViperAU has finally addressed the controversy in relation to the comments he made about UnNameD's "no damage" run.

DarkViperAU uploaded a video to his channel on May 31st called "Addressing the Controversy," in which he goes into detail about why he removed GTA speedrunner, UnNameD, from his discord, and how he feels about the entire situation.

So what is DarkViperAU on about?

He began the video by trying to justify his behavior, branding it what an average person in his situation would do, as he would feel a mix of anger, failure and disappointment.

He claimed that all he wanted was to be left alone. DarkViperAU said he was disappointed that he couldn't be the one to finish a "no damage" run of the game, as he had been trying to do it for almost a year. He claimed he has let go of making potentially profitable content in this pursuit.

However, UnNameD took exceptional glee in sensationalizing this controversy, which resulted in extreme negativity for him online. While he did not rule out the possibility of the speedrun being legitimate, he still fears that this might be a "scam."

The apparent "Controversy" surrounding DarkViperAU at the moment reminds me of 1 reason why I quit Speedrunning - I personally cannot handle trying to obtain a goal for the 1st or 2nd time and being beaten to it - a good example of this is Plants vs. Zombies 100% — TheJayJay (@TheJayJay__) May 30, 2021

DarkViperAU says that there is no way to verify UnNameD's speedrun. This is because there are no available trial runs or streams of his runs online, nor is there any record of him being active in speedrun community Discord server or subreddits.

Moreover, it was played on the Epic Games store version of the game, which has different technical exploits. He also feels that UnNameD does not appear to be a good player.

DarkViperAU also regrets that UnNameD went against the general spirit of sharing his tricks with the speedrunning community, because he himself could have learnt from this and achieved his goal.

He ended the video by clarifying that he did not deserve such "targeted negativity" as he had no role to play in his ban on other subreddits. He is extremely shocked by the casual way in which everyone has been judging him, and finally, he sarcastically thanked the internet for making him "a much more bitter person."

@DarkViperAU for what it’s worth your content provides me with a lot of joy. — The Hunt For Red Sox October (@huntforedsoxoct) May 30, 2021

DarkViperAU fans and the speedrun community had a mostly positive reaction to the video. His fanbase flooded his comments section with heartfelt messages about how watching him try to complete the run made for amazing content. The speedrunning community has also made it clear that his contributions will always be recognized.

Also read: 5 most popular GTA 5 RP servers in India as of 2021