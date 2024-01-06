GTA 6 fans want Rockstar to recreate the alleged Miami Alien incident

The GTA 6 trailer showed a glimpse of what life is like in Leonida, and to showcase this, Rockstar used a compilation of clips that were based on several real-world Florida incidents. A recent bizarre incident occurred in Florida, which fans want Rockstar to add to the upcoming game as a sort of homage. The incident in question concerned the closing of a Miami mall allegedly due to rumors that there were 8–10-foot aliens inside.

The videos show countless cop cars swarming the roads outside the mall and people evacuating the place in droves. In this article, we will explore what GTA 6 fans commented after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Read on to learn everything about what really happened at the mall and how 'aliens' got involved.

GTA 6 players want Miami Alien incident referenced in-game

According to a low-quality video that has been making the rounds on X, a tall extraterrestrial was apparently seen moving between several police cars at a location close to Miami's Bayside Marketplace. Other videos also showed numerous cop cars flooding the streets outside the shopping center.

Now, after watching this bizarre incident in Florida, GTA 6 fans have been wondering — What if Rockstar added this to the upcoming game? Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber TGG (@TGGonYT) joined in the discussion, adding, albeit jokingly, that Rockstar is going to add this incident to the game.

After all, Grand Theft Auto 6 takes place in Florida and appears to celebrate all of the bizarre incidents that the Sunshine State frequently makes headlines for. In fact, the first official trailer for the game, which is 90 seconds long, is filled with several such hilarious real-world Florida incidents.

As some fans pointed out, this aspect of the trailer seems to highlight a specific feature of the next game — the importance of social media. Most of these viral incidents are shown via what looks like Rockstar's version of Instagram and/or TikTok. One user added a hilarious comment, saying that this was indeed a real-life trailer for the game.

Another jokingly added that if aliens will be in the upcoming Rockstar title, it will be taken from GTA 5 itself.

Others pointed out that such incidents are commonplace in Florida, and adding all such incidents to GTA 6 would be impossible.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in a fictional depiction of Florida, including Miami and several other key regions. The state is called Leonida in-game, while the city of Miami is Vice City.

Meanwhile, the video that claimed to have captured an extraterrestrial walking outside the shopping complex turned out to just be a misunderstanding. The supposed alien was just three police officers walking side-by-side.

According to NBC South Florida, a New Year's Day clash at the mall that included many fights among juveniles and loud fireworks prompted a local to report an active shooter, prompting a big police reaction.

