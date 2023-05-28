GTA 6's story won't be as good as Red Dead Redemption 2 as per a new leak

As per a prominent Rockstar Games leaker, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's story will not be as good as 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter is one of the most critically acclaimed games in recent times due to its immersive gameplay and character-driven narrative. Rockstar is known for going all-out with each new release, surpassing the achievements of their preceding titles.

While most fans are excited about new gameplay features and improved visual effects in Grand Theft Auto 6, many want a deeply engaging plot. If the Brazilian leaker's claims turn out to be true, the highly anticipated game will fail to deliver on a major frontier.

Leaker believes GTA 6's story won't be as good as Red Dead Redemption 2

Matheus Victor's tweet (Image via Twitter/Matheusbr9895_)

Well-known Brazilian leaker, Matheus Victor, has reported that GTA 6's story will not be as good as Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2). He believes that since Dan Houser (Co-founder and former Vice President of Rockstar Games) had little involvement with the upcoming game's final script, it won't be able to match the standards set by RDR 2.

Dan Houser and Leslie Benzies are two of the original creators of the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. They, along with a few other members of the core crew, left Rockstar in subsequent years following RDR 2's release. Hence, many fans have wondered if the sequel will lack the quality associated with the popular franchise.

While the authenticity of Matheus Victor's claims can only be confirmed once the game is out, he predicted a brother-sister protagonist duo to be featured. Although their relationship and other details remain unconfirmed, the 2022 development footage leak showcased male and female lead characters, allegedly named Jason and Lucia, respectively.

Rockstar compromising GTA 6's main campaign in favor of its online mode is not entirely out of the question, given GTA Online's success. The company will be celebrating Grand Theft Auto V and Online's 10th anniversary later this year, which have undoubtedly emerged as its most profitable assets.

Fans should look forward to this event as other reputed insiders like Tez2 suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be teased officially in September or October 2023.

