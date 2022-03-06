GTA games no longer available in Russia as Rockstar Games Store shuts down

GTA fans in Russia seem to be suffering due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, as Take-Two shuts down Rockstar Games Store in the country. Anyone from Russia who tries to buy a game from Rockstar will get a disclaimer stating that it's unavailable in their region.

The games themselves appear to be playable for now, and it is uncertain whether online services have been stopped or not. This comes after all major Western corporations decided to withdraw their services from Russia following the current situation with Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

GTA games no longer purchasable from Rockstar Games Store in Russia

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud Told by a friend that T2/Rockstar have removed Store access on the Launcher in Russia. I can't verify it myself but here's a screenshot (Store is missing). It's possible they have joined other devs & corporations in suspending their business in the country due to the Ukraine war Told by a friend that T2/Rockstar have removed Store access on the Launcher in Russia. I can't verify it myself but here's a screenshot (Store is missing). It's possible they have joined other devs & corporations in suspending their business in the country due to the Ukraine war https://t.co/KG91SI9TmN

Russian gamers are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with all video game companies withdrawing their titles from the country. Take-Two seems to be the latest company to do so, and as a result, the entire GTA series will be unavailable for purchase.

However, players might be able to enjoy the single-player games they already own, as Rockstar Games Launcher still seems to be working. Meanwhile, this restriction only affects legal purchases, as players are still likely to get the games via piracy.

Alex C @AlexCrowley94



RDR2 For example. @kirstycloud Confirmed. Used a Proxy IP based in Russia and this is what you get when browsing products on the Rockstar Warehouse Website.RDR2 For example. @kirstycloud Confirmed. Used a Proxy IP based in Russia and this is what you get when browsing products on the Rockstar Warehouse Website. RDR2 For example. https://t.co/urzjfHLm4o

It's unclear whether online services for GTA Online and Red Dead Online will be affected or not. There haven't been any reports of the games being unplayable yet. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have stated the matter.

Take-Two is one of many Western companies that have opted out of providing services in Russia. Several video game companies have already followed suit.

CD Projekt Red has stopped selling their games in Russia and Belarus while stopping their GOG store completely. Meanwhile, EA will be removing the Russian national teams and clubs from their FIFA and NFL series.

Alex Zane @ZRDmnd @kirstycloud It’s because of bank billing problems, some storefronts like steam, PSN and EGS have their way to bypass it with non sanctioned banks, so you can buy games there for now. @kirstycloud It’s because of bank billing problems, some storefronts like steam, PSN and EGS have their way to bypass it with non sanctioned banks, so you can buy games there for now. https://t.co/nl2rf2zfi6

Since Rockstar hasn't spoken about this, it could also indicate that payments were stopped due to bank issues. Several Russian banks have been barred from using SWIFT, the global messaging system that allows banks to facilitate transactions.

Valve has also stopped all payment methods in Russia except Steam Wallet and PayPal. Whatever the reason, it is clear that Russian GTA fans cannot buy any titles until the sanctions imposed against the country are removed.

