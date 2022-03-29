GTA+ is launching today for GTA Online players on next-gen consoles (March 29)

GTA Online and Story mode are out on the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). The game features minimal upgrades to visuals and QOL. It also adds no new content (apart from two new cars and three reskins). After the launch, gamers were expecting a GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar, but the devs had other ideas.

In a recent Newswire post, Rockstar announced a new subscription model for Online through which members can get exclusive rewards and certain benefits. As the membership program is about to be launched, this article elaborates on the new program.

GTA+ is releasing on March 29

A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



Adding more exclusivity to an already-exclusive game is something no one expected. The new version is only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. This membership further creates a niche.

Here is the list of perks members can claim from GTA+:

$500,000 will be deposited automatically to members' Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight with HSW upgrades equipped. Members will get it before it is released for other players.

HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

Free La Mesa Auto Shop relocation for Auto Shop owners.

Free LS Car Meet Membership and refund of $50,000 for existing members.

Free upgrade to Aquarius Super Yacht for yacht owners.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts will be added to member wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

The membership fee will be $5.99 a month and can be canceled anytime.

What fans think about the new membership program

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews TWITTER POLL: We want to know how many of you will be spending your money on GTA+.

Please vote in the Poll TWITTER POLL: We want to know how many of you will be spending your money on GTA+.Please vote in the Poll

Numerous polls concerning the purchase of the new membership program can be seen all over Reddit and Twitter. All of them showcase similar results (8.3% Yes and 91.7% No). The community is unhappy as it feels like Rockstar is really going out of its way to make money from fans.

Jakobgarcia_Lxix @JakobgarciaLxix @RockstarGames The Audacity that you guys have to ask us to pay for this dumb shit, it is nonsense! And it needs too stop right now. We have stuck with you guys for almost 10 years with GTA Online, and you can’t listen too both Community GTA and RDR2(It’s a shame) #SaveRockstarGames @RockstarGames The Audacity that you guys have to ask us to pay for this dumb shit, it is nonsense! And it needs too stop right now. We have stuck with you guys for almost 10 years with GTA Online, and you can’t listen too both Community GTA and RDR2(It’s a shame) #SaveRockstarGames

The game is almost a decade old and is still popular thanks to its massive fan base. Expanded and Enhanced being a paid upgrade was wrong, and a subscription service on top of that is just crazy. Loyal fans feel very betrayed, to say the least. RDO has also been left untouched throughout the past year. Save Red Dead Online has now become Save Rockstar Games.

Several community members and fans decided to vent out via memes. The all-new Will Smith and Chris Rock meme has been used to its full potential here as GTA+ is a slap across the face of fans expecting news on Grand Theft Auto 6. All fans know is that the game's active development is 'well underway.'

