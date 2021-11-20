Rockstar Games announces upcoming Title Update for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The current state of the GTA Trilogy has prompted Rockstar to issue an official apology. The majority of fans were hoping for a title update, and that's exactly what they've announced.

Rockstar has promised that the Definitive Edition games will be fixed and brought up to par with the quality of a standard GTA game. The upcoming title update is expected to address some of the most critical bugs, which have rendered the games unplayable.

Rockstar acknowledged the poor quality of the GTA Trilogy in a recent article written in the form of an apology note. They've stated how they plan to improve the games in the future, and this will be accomplished through subsequent updates. A Title Update is already on its way, and fans are expecting it to address some of the most pressing issues for the time being.

Rockstar has admitted that the Definitive Edition Trilogy currently does not meet their quality standards. They claim to have planned ahead of time how the various issues will be addressed. They've also stated that the game will achieve the level of excellence that it deserves with each upcoming update.

The upcoming update will be launched for all platforms that the GTA Trilogy has been launched on. This includes PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and even the Nintendo Switch. Among these, the largest number of complaints have been from PC and Switch users.

PC players were left out from accessing the GTA Trilogy games when they were launched. At first, this was thought to be a result of the Rockstar Games Launcher going down. However, it was soon discovered that Rockstar had unintentionally left some files inside the game directory that shouldn't have been there.

The whole fiasco took around two days to solve, but the games were still found to be unplayable. Console players haven't been very lucky either, as these editions also have several bugs that were never there in the original GTA trilogy. The development on the Definitive Edition games feel extremely rushed through, especially when it comes GTA San Andreas.

Aside from the update, Rockstar is also relaunching the original trilogy that they had pulled out of digital stores. Players who bought the remastered trilogy will get it for free in the Rockstar Games Launcher Library.

