GTA Online latest background update patches MOC dupe glitch

GTA Online just got released for next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), and gamers are clocking in the hours. A live service title as big as this is bound to have its fair share of bugs and glitches. Luckily, Rockstar Games has been pretty proactive on that front of late.

The dupe glitch has been present for quite some time, and users believed that the issue would be patched with the new Expanded and Enhanced version. That most probably did not happen as this iteration was exclusive to next-gen consoles, so other platforms would not have received the patch.

GTA Online MOC dupe glitch fixed in background update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Addressed a bug with Arms Embargo Special Vehicle Mission.

- Patched MOC dupe glitch.

- Added Sentinel ($95,000) to the Prize Ride list.

Industry insider TezFunz2 recently tweeted out saying that a fix for the MOC dupe glitch was making its way to GTA Online. This tweet, however, does not tell readers whether the fix has already been released (last Wednesday) or is coming (next Wednesday).

Along with the dupe glitch, a previous bug with the Arms Embargo Special Vehicle Mission has also received a fix. This is a Special Vehicle Cargo mission players can do via the computer in the CEO Office.

Last but not least, the background update also adds the Ubermacht Sentinel to the Prize Rides list at the LS Car Meet. However, gamers are not very happy with a prize ride that can literally be obtained from NPCs.

Reactions to GTA Online fixes

macc uk @maccuk2 @bobbyteb cock* fkin noobs @RockstarGames They all about ripping off there customers makes me sick how they break the game for legit players to patch a money dupe but will leave god mode in the game for years because that’s not losing then money smh who remember getting kick just for driving in moccock* fkin noobs @bobbyteb @RockstarGames They all about ripping off there customers makes me sick how they break the game for legit players to patch a money dupe but will leave god mode in the game for years because that’s not losing then money smh who remember getting kick just for driving in moc 😂😂cock* fkin noobs

The God Mode glitch has been around for too long, and players have been expecting a fix for it. Rockstar, however, cannot seem to be bothered.

This glitch completely breaks the PvP aspect of the game and often makes it unplayable. Essentially, after completing a series of complex steps, users can activate God Mode and also go off the radar indefinitely.

BD Johnny23 @sonicboom9621 @TezFunz2 The Sentinel? That's just as bad as the shit podium car. They need to stop putting shitty cars on the podium. @TezFunz2 The Sentinel? That's just as bad as the shit podium car. They need to stop putting shitty cars on the podium.

The Sentinel being put on the prize ride list has also made fans rage. The car is pretty common and nothing too special.

Some gamers thought the prize ride would feature the new HSW variant, but that is unlikely as this is a background update for all platforms.

Rockstar had previously announced the MOC dupe glitch being fixed in previous background updates. Technically, the developers never announce them, as gamers are made aware with the help of informers like Tez2.

The glitch was never fixed in the past, but maybe this update will fix things.

