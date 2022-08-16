GTA Online players get free cash from this new money glitch

The importance of cash in GTA Online is at its highest level as every item in the game is overpriced. Players grind all day just to buy a new car or property.

However, there is a new glitch in town that players can use to earn extra money with ease. This one resembles the vehicle duplication bug that went viral this year; however, it physically doesn't show two vehicles.

New GTA Online glitch let players earn double from vehicle deliveries

For this new GTA Online glitch to work successfully, players will need an Auto Shop. They can use these workshops to modify and deliver vehicles to NPCs for profit. However, users can also task NPC workers in Auto Shop to deliver the vehicles to save time. This is a slippery slope as sometimes the damage made to the car during transit eats into the profit.

To perform this glitch successfully, players will need to go into the modification menu of the car to be delivered. Once all the requested parts are installed and the respray is complete, they will get to choose whether to deliver it themselves or via the Auto Shop's staff.

Here, GTA Online players can opt for self-delivery, but as soon as they click on it, they need to spam the second option. This tricks the game into thinking it is being delivered by staff and the message even pops up on the left hand side.

An easy way to do this is to select the Deliver Vehicle option, quickly press Up, and then the select button (Enter, X or A depending on the platform) again.

After loading back in, players will spawn outside the Auto Shop with the car to be delivered. This means that two cars will get delivered at once. Not only has a car been duplicated (although players can't see it), but an NPC (the one who ordered the car) has also been cloned.

After delivering the car, players will receive the payout as usual. However, once the Auto Shop employee completes their delivery, another payout will be credited to the Maze Bank account.

This may not seem like a huge glitch with a lot of money, but with the recent nerfs to Cayo Perico, solo players are at a disadvantage. This may give out a small amount each time, but it is infinitely repeatable and is very easy to do.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan