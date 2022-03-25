GTA Online players getting IP banned on next-gen consoles due to a new glitch

There's some bad news for players who have been trying out the next-gen GTA Online. Apparently, players who have been switching from Story Mode to Online Mode in the new consoles are getting banned by Rockstar. This seems to be an IP ban instead of the player's account getting blacklisted.

As of now, the only way to counter this bug is to start Online Mode from the main menu. Those who have already been banned should change their IP and avoid switching from Story Mode to Online Mode.

New glitch in GTA Online IP bans players who switch from Story Mode

About the ban

Something likely occurs in between transitioning from Story Mode to GTA Online that causes the servers to assume you're a malicious actor.



Always play GTA Online through the main menu until a fix arrives. Clarification: This is not an actual ban, but more of an IP ban. Still remains an issue, but at least you could change your IP to avoid it. Something likely occurs in between transitioning from Story Mode to GTA Online that causes the servers to assume you're a malicious actor.

GTA 5 and its Online Mode were released this month on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and players have reported a number of issues while playing the game.

Although this recent bug isn't serious, it does cause inconveniences to next-gen gamers. Players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One aren't facing this issue at the moment.

This true it happened to me.

Everyone be careful because if it happens to you in GTA Online you won't be able to enter RDO as well!



WARNING: Do not switch to GTA Online within Story Mode, always reboot the game and in the main menu. There's an ongoing problem resulting in players receiving a false ban through the Social Club.

Popular Rockstar Games insider @InfinityH1mself had also faced this issue. He was unable to access some Rockstar websites on his home internet but was able to do so on mobile data.

This proves that the issue is related to IP, as the switching may not have been the trigger if this was a server-side problem.

𝔗𝔬𝔪 @v_nexah @kirstycloud @GTAonlineNews @InfinityH1mself I had the same problem. These were the messages I was getting. The socialclub also wouldn’t load on my phone. @kirstycloud @GTAonlineNews @InfinityH1mself I had the same problem. These were the messages I was getting. The socialclub also wouldn’t load on my phone. https://t.co/2aITYvNU8B

Despite this issue, players need not worry much about it as this isn't a true ban. In the case of a usual ban, players get their accounts reset or their character data wiped.

This current glitch does not do anything so drastic. Instead, it simply blocks the player's IP from connecting to GTA Online.

How to avoid the ban

The simplest way to avoid the ban is to not switch between the two game modes. Players who wish to play an Online session after being in Story Mode should restart the game to do so.

The next-gen edition has introduced a redesigned front menu that makes it much easier for players to jump into action. As mentioned before, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players should start up GTA Online directly from the main menu.

