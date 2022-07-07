GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for July 7, 2022

GTA Online gamers will be able to see fresh new deals, bonuses, and vehicles up for grabs this week. The weekly update for the game is released every Thursday, and players are always pretty excited, especially for the Prize Ride and Podium vehicle.

With the update, the Dinka RT3000 has finally vacated the Diamond Casino Podium to make way for another Dinka vehicle, the Sugoi. The Los Santos Car Meet Slamvan also has a new car to display, which is the Ubermacht Zion Classic.

Prize and Podium rides for July 7 revealed in GTA Online

GTA Online players must make sure to visit the Casino at least once every day this week. The Sugoi is an amazing vehicle that should be a part of every collection. The JDM-inspired beauty was added to the game via the Diamond Casino Heist update.

The LS Car Meet has always had fans excited for the Prize Ride. With this update, players can easily take the Ubermacht Zion Classic home as they only need to finish within the top 5 in LS Car Meet Series Races, three days in a row.

Dinka Sugoi

Before the Valentine's Week of the Diamond Casino Heist update, the Dinka Sugoi could only be used as a getaway vehicle. The car was later added to the Southern San Andreas Super Sport website for $1.2 million. However, players can also unlock the trade of $918K by using this as a getaway vehicle in the heist while being the leader.

The Dinka Sugoi is based on the fan-favorite Honda Civic Type-R FK8 and also takes quite a few styling cues from the fourth-generation Subaru WRX STI. The Sugoi comes pre-equipped with quite a few sporty attachments like a splitter and a vented hood, which gives it a signature look.

The Dinka Sugoi uses a front-engine front-wheel-drive drivetrain, which is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The car can reach speeds of up to 119.25 mph and complete a Broughy lap within 1:08.836.

The stats clearly show that the Sugoi isn't meant for racing. However, there are many different options available when it comes to the cosmetic customizations on this vehicle. Players can choose from a variety of front and rear diffusers, grilles, hoods, spoilers, and much more.

Ubermacht Zion Classic

Many GTA car fanatics love the sports classic category as it features some of the best vehicles from the past. The Ubermacht Zion Classic is one of them and it pays tribute to the legendary first-generation BMW M6 (E26). OG fans will also be able to spot a resemblance to Sentinel from GTA 3.

The Zion Classic is a part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport stable and can be purchased for $812K. However, this week players can try and win it at the LS Car Meet.

The Zion Classic's rear wheels are powered by an inline-4 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. However, the engine is switched to a single-cam V8 when the 'Triple Intake Kit' is applied. This is purely for aesthetic purposes and does not alter its performance at all.

The Zion Classic can reach speeds of up to 113.75 mph and also complete a Broughy lap within 1:07.768.

The Zion Classic's cosmetic customization options are quite varied and feature liveries too. Gamers can create many unique designs in the game with combinations of mods like side skirts, spoilers, hoods, and fenders.

