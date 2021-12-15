GTA Online The Contract DLC release time for US, Europe, and Asia

The Contract update for GTA Online has arrived and it seems to have followed the scheduled pattern of a 5:00 am EST release time. This article dives into the exact time the update has arrived across major regions like the USA, Europe, and Asia. Players are advised to keep an eye out for the update.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: Release times across different time zones on all platforms

USA:

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5:00 am (New York)

Central Standard Time (CST): 4:00 am (Chicago)

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 3:00 am (Mexico City)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 2:00 am (Seattle/Los Angeles)

Europe:

West European Summer Time (WEST): 10:00 am (London)

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 11:00 am (Paris)

East European Summer Time (EEST): 1:00 pm (Moscow)

Asia:

Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 pm (New Delhi)

Hong Kong Standard Time (HKST): 6:00 pm (Hong Kong)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 7:00 pm (Tokyo)

The Contract update for GTA Online has started rolling out for all platforms. Players who have still not received it are advised to wait a while as it could take some time on different devices and regions.

PC players can update the game through the online platform they used to purchase the game. This includes Steam, Epic Games Launcher, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. The game can only be played once the update is finished downloading.

The highlight of this update is the Agency and its owner Franklin Clinton. Prominent American rappers, including Dr. Dre, also play a significant role in the story. Players will be getting access to new weapons, vehicles, a new radio station, and a whole range of new music with The Contract. Install the update as soon as it is available to you.

