GTA producer Dan Houser joins blockchain games studio

Dan Houser, the former creative director of the GTA and Red Dead Redemption series, has joined a brand new game development studio. After taking part in a $13.2 million investment round, he joined the advisory board of blockchain gaming company Revolving Games.

Dan Houser is the latest among well-known game creators to embrace the notion of blockchain gaming.

Renowned GTA producer joins Revolving Games

A brief bio of Dan Houser

Dan Houser departed from Rockstar Games in March 2020 after having worked there since founding it in 1998 along with Terry Donovan, Jamie King and his brother Sam. He was a vital contributor to Rockstar's success, having written or co-written nearly all of the games in the GTA and Red Dead Redemption series, as well as Bully and Max Payne 3.

He has been credited as a producer for several Rockstar Games titles, and has also lent his voice to GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4. His last work with Rockstar Games was for Red Dead Redemption 2 and its online counterpart from 2018 to 2019.

Houser established two businesses in Delaware after leaving Rockstar: Absurd Ventures LLC and Absurd Ventures in Games LLC. The latter was registered with an Altrincham-based subsidiary. The firm lists Houser as its producer and creative director. At the moment, not much is known about the company and what they are developing.

Who are Revolving Games?

Revolving Games has funded more than $25 million for the creation of Web3 games and technologies since its founding in 2020. With two studios and a staff of more than 100 people working on blockchain games in North America, Europe, and Asia, the company has a global presence.

Here's what Revolving Games co-CEO Saad Zaeem has said about the company:

“Our vision is clear: to build AAA quality games that turn heads amongst the best launches at the top gaming forums like Gamescom and E3...As the world moves from a developer-owned ecosystem to a player-owned ecosystem, Revolving Games will be at the forefront of this evolution whilst continuing to release titles that compete with the best in the traditional video games industry.”

Their first game was a strategic MMO centered around Battlestar Galactica, made in collaboration with Gala Games and NBCUniversal. Skyborne Legacy, the second game from the developers, is marketed as a cooperative adventure RPG that draws inspiration from Nintendo's famous Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda.

