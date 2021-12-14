GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition physical copies are finally getting delivered to players

The physical copy of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has finally been revealed as the PlayStation 4 version was unboxed in a recent Reddit video. It has not yet been confirmed whether it has been made available to the general public.

Rockstar had previously announced that the official release date of the physical would be pushed back to December 17th for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. A GTA fan on Reddit managed to get their hands on what is seemingly a legitimate physical copy of the game early and is sharing the reveal with the rest of the internet.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy: Physical PS4 copy of the game unboxed

A Redditor named WadieXkiller posted video linked above on the r/GTA subreddit. It shows someone (possibly the Original Poster or OP) unboxing a GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy PlayStation 4 physical copy. The box only seems to contain the disk and absolutely nothing else. The OP himself expressed disappointment at this, followed by the rest of the community.

Most players expected a physical map and a manual with the physical copies as was customary with older games. In fact, up until GTA 5, Rockstar handed out maps and manuals for all of their mainline games. Physical copies of the original 3D Universe trilogy all came with these included in the box itself.

However, it is also true that since video games are mostly downloaded from online stores nowadays, the need for physical maps and manuals have decreased. Many developers, including Rockstar, create companion applications for their games which players can download on their mobiles.

No such application is available for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition as of now. This isn't much of a hindrance for most players since they've played through the games and some of them also have the original files.

However, some players have argued that physical copies should always come with some benefits that aren't available with the digital release.

Others have pointed out that owning a physical copy is an advantage in itself. Players can always own the game with them as long as their disk works. On the other hand, there is always some amount of uncertainty associated with digital releases like licensing and platform availability.

The game can be removed from the store for various reasons, and legal issues can also make it unplayable. As of now, there is no official information from Rockstar regarding the physical copies of the GTA Trilogy.

