GTA Trilogy Physical versions release date delayed, new dates revealed

Rockstar has postponed the release of physical copies of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy. For most consoles, the delay isn't that significant, as the bundle will be released on December 17 rather than the 7th. On the other hand, the Switch version has been postponed until early next year, with no exact date set.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.



Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.



Yesterday, Rockstar announced that the physical version of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be getting a new release date. Prior to the digital release, they announced that physical copies would be available beginning December 7. According to the latest information, the release date will be pushed back another ten days to December 17.

However, this is not the case for the Nintendo Switch. Rockstar has stated that the Switch versions will be available somewhere in early 2022. The exact date for its release hasn't been revealed yet. Players should note that physical versions of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy are exclusive to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, most fans have been speculating that the reason for the postponed dates are the fixes. Rockstar released the GTA Trilogy in a buggy and unfinished state, and they have been launching title updates to fix the games. This could definitely be the reason for this delay, as Rockstar released a new update just yesterday.

Alexo  @mraftw @RockstarGames Bro you guys delay every single thing these days WTF @RockstarGames Bro you guys delay every single thing these days WTF

As the above Tweet has pointed out, 'delay' appears to have become a common word for Rockstar Games these days. The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, which is a port of the game on newer-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), was recently postponed. The game, which was supposed to be released in November 2021, was forced back to March 2022.

On the other hand, there have been several reports that the development of GTA 6 has been delayed. According to these sources, Rockstar has been stuck in development hell, causing the game's release date to be pushed back significantly. GTA fans haven't been happy with any of these delays.

The news of the physical version of the GTA Trilogy being postponed appears to have elicited mixed reactions. Some fans are fine with waiting another 10 days, while others, particularly Switch owners, are not.

Edited by Shaheen Banu