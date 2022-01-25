GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition physical edition for Nintendo Switch to drop on February 11

The official release date for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy physical edition has been revealed by Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica). It will be available in all relevant stores starting February 11.

The news has no doubt piqued the interest of many fans who have yet to experience the Definitive Edition Trilogy on their Nintendo Switch handheld consoles. The dates may have been pushed back due to major patches that Rockstar had to release shortly after the disastrous launch of the games.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores on February 11th! The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores on February 11th! https://t.co/zos8i4zEaJ

GTA fans will finally get access to physical copies of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, starting early next month. As mentioned above, the release date has been set as February 11.

Physical copies for the other supported consoles, like the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5, came out much earlier, on December 17, 2021.

If players take a closer look at the cover, they will find a surprising message on the bottom left. It says: "Download required. See back." Many players will undoubtedly be disappointed by this, as the Switch already has limited storage space and requires a memory card to play larger games.

Besides, additional downloads beat the purpose of having a physical copy in the first place. The reason why players wait for physical copies is to own a specific game forever. Having to depend on extra downloads after installing from a disk seems ironic.

The Switch release date got delayed due to the buggy release of the Trilogy, with many fans complaining about the nature of the games since their launch day. This was true for all platforms, including PC, the Switch, and the PS and Xbox consoles.

The Switch version of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is a downgraded variant of the PC/console release. However, this doesn't mean that it's a watered-down version, as the core gameplay improvements and the graphical upgrades are still present.

