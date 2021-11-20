GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition title update 1.02 goes live on PlayStation and Xbox

Rockstar Games has just released the first title update for GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy. As of now, title update 1.02 has been launched for the PlayStation and Xbox versions.

This update aims to fix several issues with the Definitive Edition games that have made them unplayable.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update 1.02 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One support.rockstargames.com/articles/44108… Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update 1.02 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One support.rockstargames.com/articles/44108…

This comes after Rockstar issued an apology yesterday for the current state and quality of the games. They also announced this title update and the re-release of the original trilogy as part of their apology.

Subsequent updates to polish the games are expected to be released in the coming months.

PC and Nintendo Switch users are yet to receive their first title update for the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy. This could be because of how buggy the games were on these platforms.

Players can find the list of technical issues that have been fixed with this update through this link.

It displays a massive list of fixes for all three games in general as well as individually. GTA San Andreas appears to have received the most fixes, which is understandable given that it is the most buggy. However, fans have discovered that there are still numerous major bugs yet to be addressed.

As seen from the above snapshot, the invisible bridge in GTA San Andreas hasn't been fixed yet. This is a wooden bridge that can be found in Shady Creeks.

Furthermore, it seems that Rockstar hasn't listed the fixes accurately either. As the following tweet shows, a fix for GTA 3 has been listed under the fixes for San Andreas.

For now, it seems that Rockstar has only focused on the most vital glitches in these games. Visual and texture bugs are much less severe than game-breaking ones.

In fact, the original trilogy had plenty of minor issues that were never fixed, even with subsequent re-releases.

Edited by Ravi Iyer