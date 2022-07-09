GTA Vice City Android gets delisted from Play Store

GTA Vice City for Android has been pulled out of the Play Store library, making it impossible to buy the game on mobiles. Those who have it installed on their smartphones can still access it, but users who have purchased it without installing it can't.

According to insiders, this might have been done in preparation for the game's Definitive Edition. As seen on Steam before the PC release of the remastered trilogy, the original titles were removed and replaced with their remasters.

GTA Vice City no longer available on Play Store as Rockstar likely prepares for remaster

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @TheNathanNS



cc Rockstar Games have seemingly REMOVED GTA Vice City from purchase on Android.cc @videotech_ Rockstar Games have seemingly REMOVED GTA Vice City from purchase on Android.cc @videotech_ https://t.co/Efg5RnOrQG

Earlier, some players had complained that they could no longer buy any GTA games for their Androids. These titles appeared to have been completely removed from the Play Store.

This time, a specific game has been removed for all gamers as opposed to the previous instance when it only affected a particular group of individuals.

While Vice City is missing from the Store, users can still purchase all other Rockstar titles. Here are all the games and applications made by this developer currently available on the Play Store:

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Bully: Anniversary Edition

Max Payne Mobile

Grand Theft Auto: iFruit

Grand Theft Auto 5: The Manual

RDR2: Companion

If this removal was intended for the Definitive Edition Trilogy release, players should expect GTA 3 and San Andreas to be removed from the store very soon. As a result, those who want to play the original 3D Universe ports on Android should purchase them while they're still available.

More on Definitive Edition ports

Ben @videotech_



It's likely to do with preparations for the Definitive Edition release for mobile devices, but the release is still expected later this year or within early 2023 unless the roadmap has changed. GTA Vice City has been delisted from the Google Play Store, per @TheNathanNS It's likely to do with preparations for the Definitive Edition release for mobile devices, but the release is still expected later this year or within early 2023 unless the roadmap has changed. GTA Vice City has been delisted from the Google Play Store, per @TheNathanNS.It's likely to do with preparations for the Definitive Edition release for mobile devices, but the release is still expected later this year or within early 2023 unless the roadmap has changed. https://t.co/xc9KIGyzgV

The Android and iOS ports of the Definitive Edition Trilogy were previously scheduled to launch in early 2022 by Rockstar. The release was postponed, however, due to several difficulties with the PC and console versions.

The games were released in a nearly unplayable state, and fans began criticizing the disappointing graphics, lack of improvements, and overall poor quality.

Since then, Rockstar has been rolling out several updates focused on bug fixes but has also included some requested changes. There's not much known about the mobile editions of the remasters, as the publisher never revealed anything related to them.

However, insider reports say the mobile versions will be very similar to the Switch versions. Graphics of the Definitive Edition Trilogy have been downgraded in the Nintendo gadget. There are no parallax interiors, and the shadows and reflections are of lower quality.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far