GTA Vice City Definitive Edition news: File size, pre-order price, features, and more

The GTA remastered trilogy is likely to come in three parts and not as a single game. This article examines the remastered GTA Vice City, which will probably be the first game most fans will play when the trilogy is released.

Players will discover information about the game, such as its pricing, storage space, and features, in this section.

Everything players need to know regarding GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Out of the three games, most GTA fans are looking forward to Vice City. The enhanced version accentuates its neon-lit streets and vibrant beaches. Water quality has much improved, and the palm trees now appear to be much more authentic.

Another change that can be seen in the trailer and screenshots is regarding the lighting. The neon lights that are so emblematic of Vice City have become significantly brighter, and are now visible even during daytime.

All three games in the remastered trilogy will be getting updated controls, directly adapted from GTA 5. As a result, some players also expect the swimming ability to be implemented in the remastered Vice City.

GTA Vice City - Definitive Edition takes up a little more storage than GTA 3, but not as much as GTA San Andreas. This shouldn't come as a surprise to GTA veterans, given it was the same in the original games.

It consumes 14 GB of storage space on Xbox platforms and 6.5 GB on the Nintendo Switch, according to sources. Interestingly, the Nintendo eShop lists the file size as 119 MB, requiring additional files to be downloaded. Specific game sizes for PC and PlayStation have yet to be announced.

The Definitive Edition trilogy can be pre-ordered from the Rockstar Games Store. The game is available for PC (through the Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order prices for all platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe are $59.99, £54.99, and €59.99, respectively. The PC editions cost ₹4,994.99 and A$90.95 in India and Australia, respectively, while the console versions cost ₹3,999 and A$99.95.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul