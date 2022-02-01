GTA Vice City Definitive Edition available on PlayStation Now for free

The Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City has finally been released on the PlayStation Now catalog of games. Those with a paid subscription for the service can play the title starting this month.

This is the third game from the Definitive Edition Trilogy to be released on a subscription service. Last year, Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition was added to PlayStation Now, and San Andreas was launched on Xbox Game Pass.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition one of four PlayStation Now additions for February

PlayStation @PlayStation



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Little Big Workshop

Through the Darkest of Times



All playable from tomorrow: Your PlayStation Now games for February are:Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive EditionDeath SquaredLittle Big WorkshopThrough the Darkest of TimesAll playable from tomorrow: play.st/3rYg3kM Your PlayStation Now games for February are:◼️ Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition◼️ Death Squared◼️ Little Big Workshop◼️ Through the Darkest of TimesAll playable from tomorrow: play.st/3rYg3kM https://t.co/GZGkzWuIj7

PlayStation Now has added four new games for February 2022. This includes Death Squared, Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Definitive Edition.

They had previously released Grand Theft Auto 3, another game from the Definitive Edition Trilogy. With the launch of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS Now, GTA 3 Definitive Edition is being pulled off. As mentioned before, these changes will come into effect from February 1.

Meanwhile, their competitor, Xbox Game Pass, had released Grand Theft Auto San Andreas on their library. The difference was that Game Pass made the game available alongside the official launch, whereas PS Now launched GTA 3 DE much later.

Most PS Now subscribers seem to have been disappointed at the titles for this month.

Diego @KiryuKaz25 @PlayStation Really Sony? really Xbox continues to release great titles on Gamepass like Hitman and Rainbow 6 Extraction and you go from bad to worse, the Plus games are garbage and these Now games... I hope Spartacus is worth it @PlayStation Really Sony? really Xbox continues to release great titles on Gamepass like Hitman and Rainbow 6 Extraction and you go from bad to worse, the Plus games are garbage and these Now games... I hope Spartacus is worth it

According to these fans, Xbox Game Pass has a better library. This is also reflected in the fact that Game Pass is much more popular than PS Now. Besides, the latter has not yet been released in several countries, thereby restricting its market.

Both are subscription services that let their subscribers choose from a selected catalog of titles to play.

Xbox Game Pass is available on all current and last-generation Xbox consoles as well as on PCs. Likewise, PlayStation Now is available on all current and last generation PlayStation consoles alongside PCs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where Game Pass gets the edge over PS Now is that it often makes new games available on their launch day. This makes it much more economical to get a Game Pass subscription instead of buying a particular game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer