GTA Vice City streamer reportedly uses game as alibi for murder

YouTuber Stephen McCullagh, or Votesaxon07 as he is known online, is in a trial where prosecutors state he used a GTA Vice City livestream as a coverup for the murder of Natalie McNally. The stream in question was titled:

"The Violent Night Christmas Live Gaming Stream (Streamy Goodness) | Votesaxon07"

Prosecutors believe that the live stream, which lasted nearly six hours, was pre-recorded. The GTA Vice City stream aired on December 18, 2022, when Natalie McNally was murdered. Stephen McCullagh is currently being charged with the said crime.

Details on murder case involving GTA Vice City livestream

The full GTA Vice City livestream cannot be embedded due to age restrictions, but the above video shows some interesting related clips. There was a bizarre moment where he rants about physics around 3:12:18 of the full stream, stating:

"That's what would happen in the real world. Abso-f***-not-ly. Hm, abso-f***king-Natalie."

There aren't any GTA Vice City characters named Natalie to warrant such wordplay. The video also showcases some other odd behavior from the accused.

It is worth noting that five of the six hours of this livestream were dedicated to the game. The remaining hour featured Robot Wars: Arenas of Destruction.

A screenshot of gameplay from the stream (Image via Votesaxon07)

Apart from that, readers might notice that Stephen McCullagh never responds to his audience like a streamer normally would. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness stated:

"He spoke throughout, continually, but did not speak to the people who were responding live."

Stephen McCullagh would claim that there was a technical issue with his chat. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the YouTuber would later tell the police that the stream was recorded around December 13 or 14.

McCullagh's lawyer claimed that a pre-recorded livestream wasn't enough evidence for the actual murder.

This image was shown in the livestream, and the connotations behind it seem poor in hindsight (Image via Votesaxon07)

The livestream aired around the time police believe Natalie was stabbed to death. Stephen McCullagh has been remanded in custody and refused bail. He will be in court again on February 24, 2023.

In the meantime, people have been mourning the loss of Natalie. Her family has appealed for privacy and thanked those who have shared their support for Natalie and her baby, Dean.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes