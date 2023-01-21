“I’m really scared for GTA 6”: Fans react to new Taxi Fast Travel perks for GTA+ members

Some gamers have recently expressed their displeasure with the new GTA+ perks related to the Taxi Fast Travel feature. A few individuals even feel that this exclusivity is bad for GTA 6. One Twitter user had this to say:

"I'm really scared for GTA VI. God knows what content they'll lock just to fatten their pockets. This is an outrage."

Alton McLawhorn @Altonmcla @GhillieYT I'm really scared for GTA VI. God knows what content they'll lock just to fatten their pockets. This is an outrage. @GhillieYT I'm really scared for GTA VI. God knows what content they'll lock just to fatten their pockets. This is an outrage.

Whether the benefits are a foreboding, ominous sign is impossible to answer tell right now. However, there is a good amount of reactions to look at below regarding some people's opinions on the topic.

It goes without saying that not everybody believes that a simple Taxi Fast Travel feature being more convenient for GTA+ members is bad for GTA 6. However, this opinion is more common than one might think, judging from some of the reactions shown in this article.

New Taxi Fast Travel benefits for GTA+ members and what it might mean for GTA 6 discussed

The aforementioned is an example of a gamer worrying about Rockstar Games' greed. Video game companies obviously exist to make a profit, yet some fans feel as though Rockstar Games has been money-hungry with some of its antics as of late. GTA+ and the Trilogy Definitive Editions are prime examples of things that were poorly met by a vocal fanbase.

Nick @GhillieYT Nah GTA+ members having a shorter cooldown on the Taxi fast travel is a bad precedent to set. That should NOT be a GTA+ perk. Nah GTA+ members having a shorter cooldown on the Taxi fast travel is a bad precedent to set. That should NOT be a GTA+ perk.

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk and the GTA Trilogy releases today on Epic and Steam probably 0 fixes they genuinely are just milking the most money they can.

Sinking Reputation So Rockstar just added a Taxi car as an "Update" today to force you to pay for GTA+ so you can fast travel more frequentlyand the GTA Trilogy releases today on Epic and Steam probably 0 fixes they genuinely are just milking the most money they can.Sinking Reputation So Rockstar just added a Taxi car as an "Update" today to force you to pay for GTA+ so you can fast travel more frequently 😹 and the GTA Trilogy releases today on Epic and Steam probably 0 fixes they genuinely are just milking the most money they can.Sinking Reputation

Readers can see that the two tweets above illustrate how some players don't like the idea of GTA+ giving gamers a noticeable advantage. That said, it is worth mentioning that non-subscribers can still employ the Taxi Fast Travel service; they just have to wait 48 minutes between each use rather than five minutes.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Better late than never I suppose.



#GTAOnline #RockstarGames The new taxi work & fast travel system in GTA Online is so underwhelming. We’ve had it in story mode since 2013 and it’s been in almost every single GTA game to date, so it’s not new content.Better late than never I suppose. The new taxi work & fast travel system in GTA Online is so underwhelming. We’ve had it in story mode since 2013 and it’s been in almost every single GTA game to date, so it’s not new content.Better late than never I suppose.#GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/yOksdQM1An

🦋 @darksoulsgirl96 they really struggling with gta 6 if they finally added taxi work to online they really struggling with gta 6 if they finally added taxi work to online 💀

PainKiller @PainkillerH20 . Just release the GTA 6 Trailer and let your fans be happy for once #GTA5 #RockstarGames #GTA6 #GTAVI #gtavc #gtasa #gta3 #GTA4 twitter.com/RockstarGames/… Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: Take on a new entrepreneurial side hustle that's vital to the city's lifeblood.Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: rsg.ms/9c070bf Take on a new entrepreneurial side hustle that's vital to the city's lifeblood.Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: rsg.ms/9c070bf https://t.co/o90eAXuqiH Almost every GTA game has taxi jobs. Why do you think anyone will enjoy taxi jobs in a 9-year-old game now? It's way too late for that R. Just release the GTA 6 Trailer and let your fans be happy for once #GTAOnline Almost every GTA game has taxi jobs. Why do you think anyone will enjoy taxi jobs in a 9-year-old game now? It's way too late for that R⭐. Just release the GTA 6 Trailer and let your fans be happy for once #GTAOnline #GTA5 #RockstarGames #GTA6 #GTAVI #gtavc #gtasa #gta3 #GTA4 twitter.com/RockstarGames/… https://t.co/HxXxwPyRY3

Another interesting point that players bring up is that the Taxi Fast Travel feature isn't new and is present in the single-player game. Waiting nearly nine years to use it in Grand Theft Auto Online can seem odd to some people.

Other individuals just want GTA 6 news and wonder if Rockstar Games is struggling with the game or not. These tweets are less about the GTA+ benefits and more about how an old feature associated with the membership program is being treated as something new in a nearly decade-old title.

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @TheNathanNS The fact Rockstar are putting a free and very basic feature from GTA V single player behind a GTA+ paywall is actually pretty concerning for the future of GTA Online and GTA VI in my opinion. The fact Rockstar are putting a free and very basic feature from GTA V single player behind a GTA+ paywall is actually pretty concerning for the future of GTA Online and GTA VI in my opinion.

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @TheNathanNS



"It'll be done in 48 hours for free, or pay us £10 and it'll be done in 3 minutes" @rollschuh2282 That's just freemium mobile mechanics in a nutshell like you'd find in Simpsons Tapped Out or something which is just as bad"It'll be done in 48 hours for free, or pay us £10 and it'll be done in 3 minutes" @rollschuh2282 That's just freemium mobile mechanics in a nutshell like you'd find in Simpsons Tapped Out or something which is just as bad "It'll be done in 48 hours for free, or pay us £10 and it'll be done in 3 minutes"

Juan Barbosa @HwanzoBarbonzo @TheNathanNS Between RDO, the trilogy and the current state of GTAO I've already decided I'll be waiting to buy GTA6 until I've seen enough public opinion to trust it. Ever since the T2 takeover the company has been straight up nosediving. Just another Ubisoft/EA at this point. What a shame. @TheNathanNS Between RDO, the trilogy and the current state of GTAO I've already decided I'll be waiting to buy GTA6 until I've seen enough public opinion to trust it. Ever since the T2 takeover the company has been straight up nosediving. Just another Ubisoft/EA at this point. What a shame.

The first tweet by Nathan serves as an example of a player worrying about GTA 6 due to the prevalence of microtransactions in Grand Theft Auto Online. That user would go on to talk about freemium mobile mechanics, which is a concern that several gamers have voiced in the past.

Red Dead Online, the Trilogy Definitive Edition, and Online's current predicaments are other reasons why some fans fear GTA 6's might bomb. Players should already know that Red Dead Online hasn't received a significant update in a long time, and Rockstar Games doesn't plan to do much with the title.

Likewise, the Trilogy Definitive Edition was the worst-rated Grand Theft Auto game by a significant margin, with an average User Score below 1/10 on Metacritic. Grand Theft Auto Online's flaws largely stem from microtransactions and minor, insignificant updates.

Although some gamers are vocal about hating GTA+, it is clear that the service is performing well since Take-Two has spoken highly about it in past Earnings Calls. One can guess what that means for GTA 6's future microtransactions, but gamers won't know for certain until the game actually gets released.

