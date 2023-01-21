“I’m really scared for GTA 6”: Fans react to new Taxi Fast Travel perks for GTA+ members

Some gamers have recently expressed their displeasure with the new GTA+ perks related to the Taxi Fast Travel feature. A few individuals even feel that this exclusivity is bad for GTA 6. One Twitter user had this to say:
"I'm really scared for GTA VI. God knows what content they'll lock just to fatten their pockets. This is an outrage."
Whether the benefits are a foreboding, ominous sign is impossible to answer tell right now. However, there is a good amount of reactions to look at below regarding some people's opinions on the topic.
It goes without saying that not everybody believes that a simple Taxi Fast Travel feature being more convenient for GTA+ members is bad for GTA 6. However, this opinion is more common than one might think, judging from some of the reactions shown in this article.
New Taxi Fast Travel benefits for GTA+ members and what it might mean for GTA 6 discussed
The aforementioned is an example of a gamer worrying about Rockstar Games' greed. Video game companies obviously exist to make a profit, yet some fans feel as though Rockstar Games has been money-hungry with some of its antics as of late. GTA+ and the Trilogy Definitive Editions are prime examples of things that were poorly met by a vocal fanbase.
Readers can see that the two tweets above illustrate how some players don't like the idea of GTA+ giving gamers a noticeable advantage. That said, it is worth mentioning that non-subscribers can still employ the Taxi Fast Travel service; they just have to wait 48 minutes between each use rather than five minutes.
Another interesting point that players bring up is that the Taxi Fast Travel feature isn't new and is present in the single-player game. Waiting nearly nine years to use it in Grand Theft Auto Online can seem odd to some people.
Other individuals just want GTA 6 news and wonder if Rockstar Games is struggling with the game or not. These tweets are less about the GTA+ benefits and more about how an old feature associated with the membership program is being treated as something new in a nearly decade-old title.
The first tweet by Nathan serves as an example of a player worrying about GTA 6 due to the prevalence of microtransactions in Grand Theft Auto Online. That user would go on to talk about freemium mobile mechanics, which is a concern that several gamers have voiced in the past.
Red Dead Online, the Trilogy Definitive Edition, and Online's current predicaments are other reasons why some fans fear GTA 6's might bomb. Players should already know that Red Dead Online hasn't received a significant update in a long time, and Rockstar Games doesn't plan to do much with the title.
Likewise, the Trilogy Definitive Edition was the worst-rated Grand Theft Auto game by a significant margin, with an average User Score below 1/10 on Metacritic. Grand Theft Auto Online's flaws largely stem from microtransactions and minor, insignificant updates.
Although some gamers are vocal about hating GTA+, it is clear that the service is performing well since Take-Two has spoken highly about it in past Earnings Calls. One can guess what that means for GTA 6's future microtransactions, but gamers won't know for certain until the game actually gets released.
