Infernus Classic revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium car (February 2)

This week's podium vehicle in GTA Online is from the Sports Classic category. The Pegassi Infernus Classic is a renowned vehicle that has been featured throughout the series. The 'Classic' version is based on the iconic design from earlier 3D Universe titles.

Players may visit the Casino to try their luck at winning this magnificent ride by spinning the Lucky Wheel. The car isn't very valuable, however, and has a resale price of around $500k.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Infernus Classic is on the Lucky Wheel this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Reever ($1,900,000)

Podium Vehicle: Infernus Classic

Prize Ride: Comet S2 (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Sumo Adv Mode

- Transform Races

- Tuner Contracts

- Autoshop Customer Deliveries

- Exotic Exports



2x Reputation on

- Pursuit Races

The Infernus has been featured in all mainstream Grand Theft Auto games that have been released till now. This includes GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas and GTA 4. The Classic variant is based on the retro design of the Infernus found in Vice City and Vice City Stories.

This vehicle combines design elements from a number of popular supercars from the 1980s. The Lamborghini Diablo, Cizeta V16T, and Ferrari Testarossa are among them. All of these iconic supercars and appear to be very similar to one another.

The lengthy body and rear-mid design of the Infernus Classic are carried over from the standard Infernus. However, most of the features on the Classic variant are based on the Grand Theft Auto 3 concept, particularly the "Dyablo" beta version.

Price and performance

"Experience tells you that anything this hot must be crazy, and you're not wrong. The Infernus Classic is the kind of car that'll dazzle you with its perfect cheekbones, empty your bank account, and once you're sleeping in the wet patch it'll finish you off with a rusty machete. What's not to love?" — Legendary Motorsport description.

Unlike last week's Podium Vehicle, the Infernus Classic isn't very expensive. It costs less than half the price of the Progen T20. The Infernus Classic usually costs $915,000 from Legendary Motorsport, and it has a resale value of just $549,000.

In terms of performance, the car's boxy yet aerodynamic design works quite well. Despite having a lower top speed (118 mph) and a significantly higher weight than its competition (the Turismo Classic), the vehicle is nevertheless nimble and has decent acceleration. The long design can create oversteer at times, although it can still be handled rather well.

Note: Top speed measured by Broughy1322.

Edited by Danyal Arabi