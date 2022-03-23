Is GTA Online down on PS5? Users report no internet connection error (23rd March)

GTA Online is currently unavailable on PlayStation consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and, most likely, the PlayStation 4 as well. The reason for this is not due to a Rockstar Games server outage but a global PlayStation Network blackout.

The root cause of this outage is currently unknown, although some fans are connecting it to a PlayStation update released a while ago.

GTA Online remains unplayable as PSN goes down around the world

Ben 🇺🇦 @videotech_ If you’re unable to play Red Dead Online and GTA Online, PSN is currently facing an outage worldwide. If you’re unable to play Red Dead Online and GTA Online, PSN is currently facing an outage worldwide.

PlayStation players attempting to play Grand Theft Auto Online on their consoles recently have been unable to do so. The game shows an error message which states that the console is not connected to the internet. Players can easily deduce that this isn't an internet issue, as most other games are working fine

The PlayStation Network (PSN) is apparently facing issues globally, which has affected multiple games, including GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Not many details are known about the issue, except that users have reported issues ever since the consoles received the update.

System software features like Open and Closed Parties are coming to PS5 and PS4 globally today, alongside PS App and PS Remote Play updates.Plus, first details on Variable Refresh Rate for PS5, which will release in the months ahead: play.st/3L7U42V

As seen from PlayStation's official tweet above, the PS4 and PS5 consoles recently got some updates. System software features such as Open and Closed Parties, as well as PS App and PS Remote Play upgrades have landed on both platforms worldwide. However, since the update, players have been facing an outage.

Some players are receiving a bizarre error message which states that they require a PlayStation Plus subscription despite already having one. As of now, Sony is yet to comment on the issue, and there hasn't been any news of them working to fix it.

However, outages like this aren't expected to last long, and players will hopefully be able to join Grand Theft Auto Online quite soon.

Recent changes to GTA Online

GTA Online just underwent a massive overhaul with the next-gen release of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This version sports better graphics and performance, along with exclusive vehicles and features.

Players have reported it to be running better on PS5 than the Xbox consoles. The Online Mode is also available as a standalone game and is free to obtain on PlayStation 5. This offer is limited and will last until June 14, 2022.

